They Might Be Giants: 2025 Shrine Bowl Day 1 Standouts
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sheduer Sanders arrived as advertised for the start of the Shrine Bowl; however, he elected to skip the practices and instead held court on the microphone as he met with the media, the New York Giants brass, and many other organizations.
While much of the attention was paid to him off the field–Sanders was spotted chatting with the Giants party, which, based on video clips, included general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey—the rest of the invitees had their first opportunity to impress.
The East roster took the field first. They were wearing shells and seemed focused on design more than force. When the West roster hit the field, they were in full gear and seemed to want to show more physicality.
Players immediately stood out and showed they would be factors this week. Let’s look at some of the best performances from Day 1 of Shrine Bowl practices.
QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
McCord was dealing on the first day. He threw many accurate balls to receivers, allowing them to run after the catch. He had great timing with his passes. He also looked poised under center. He moved well on printouts and bootlegs.
If the Giants decide to go in a different direction with their top pick, McCord could be someone in play for Day 3 of the draft as a developmental quarterback.
DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
Phillips looked like a man amongst boys as he threw his body around like a bull in a China shop. He used heavy hands to jolt blockers, and his quick movement found him in the backfield during all practice.
He was sudden in 1-on-1’s and was able to get on the blocker’s edge and collapse the pocket.
He was immovable during the inside period and team drills. He held his position well and displaced the gap consistently. It was a standout day for the big boy in the trenches.
OT John Williams, Cincinnati
There was a lot of energy surrounding the competition times on the field, and the offensive line-defensive line 1-on-1s produced some battles.
Williams was the only lineman who never looked overwhelmed by the pressure. He has long arms and quick lateral movement. He also showed really good contact balance throughout practice.
During one-on-ones, he never lost a rep. This was even more noticeable because he seemed to keep popping up for reps. He was dominating and made sure everybody was aware of his dominance.
LB Chandler Martin, Memphis
When you first look at Martin, his size might turn you off. He is not a very big linebacker, but in this new NFL, productivity is all that truly matters, and linebackers who can cover are gold in the league.
Martin separated himself from the other linebackers with his pass coverage. During 1-on-1s, he consistently closed down space himself and the backs or tight ends.
He was sticky in 7-on-7s and even forced a turnover on a pass that he wrestled away from a receiver. He continued to hold up well during team drills all day.
WR Juice Wells, Ole Miss
When he started lining up, Wells began drawing eyeballs from those in attendance. When the ball was snapped, he did not disappoint.
He ran good routes and was able to pluck the ball out of the air with his hands consistently. He looked physical and could shield defenders from the ball with his body.
Wells showed a good burst off the line of scrimmage and good hands to deal with defensive aggression. He also got in and out of his breaks fluidly. He and the Colorado receivers were major standouts on this first day of practice.
DL Elijah Roberts, SMU
Roberts stood out in o-line vs. d-line 1-on-1s. The first thing that came to mind while watching him was twitchy. He was explosive off the line and relentless until the whistle.
He racked up fast wins and slow defeats. He made the offensive linemen work for the victory.
During inside and team periods, he was stout at the point of attack, used his hands to fit and shed blocks, and chased after the ball consistently in run pursuit.
He's one of those guys who uses a quality motor to garner major reps on defense.