New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants are looking to extend their four-game losing streak to five games, the longest such streak under head coach Brian Daboll. They will try to do so in Munich, Germany, against a Carolina Panthers team whose 2024 season, like the Giants’, is lost.
The Giants are coming off a 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders last week at home. It's the first time they've been swept by the Commanders since 2021, and the loss dropped them to 0-4 in divisional games this season. The Giants have also failed to win a game at home so far in 2024, but they were at least able to put multiple touchdowns on the board in front of their own fans.
Quarterback Daniel Jones played better, throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another. Theo Johnson and Chris Manhertz were the recipients of those touchdown passes, Jones' first since the 2022 season. Rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr also had another efficient game, rushing for 66 yards on 16 carries. Tracy is now up to 442 rushing yards on the season, leading all rookie running backs in that category.
The Panthers are fresh from a thrilling 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints, ending their dry spell. Quarterback Bryce Young, the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, hasn't had the greatest start to his career.
He finally led the Panthers to victory, throwing for 171 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Chuba Hubbard, given a four-year extension following the win, rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.
Both teams are 2-7, and let’s face it: the game has lost a lot of its luster because of how each team’s 2024 campaign has unfolded. The Giants, at least, are looking to extend their undefeated streak in Europe, as they're 3-0 in such games.
Their last game in Europe was during the 2022 season when they beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in a thriller.
This is the Giants' last game before the bye week, an important one that will have major draft implications down the line–and perhaps even more if the Giants should lose this game.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.
New York Giants (2-7) vs Carolina Panthers (2-7)
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:30am ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
- Regular Season History: This will be the 13th regular season meeting between the Giants and Panthers, with the series tied 6-6. The Giants have won the last two matchups, most recently in 2022, 19-16. The Panthers' last win game during the 2018 season, 33-31.
- TV: NFL Network & ABC 7 New York (Rich Eisen, Play-by-Play. Kurt Warner, Analyst. Jamie Erdahl and Sara Walsh, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Shawn Hochuli
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants -6.5 , Panthers +6.5 || Money Line: Giants -270, Panthers +220 || Over/Under: Giants O 40.5, Panthers U 40.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.