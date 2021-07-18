2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a new quarterback and an new outlook on their future. But can the Giants finally snap a three-game losing streak against them?

Every year there seems to be some underlying theme to the New york Giants' regular-season schedule, and this year, one of the themes features teams who will have a new quarterback under center.

Such will be the case for the Giants' Week 7 meeting on October 24 with the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Carolina will field former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold under center, a player they acquired via trade this off-season.

Darnold has only faced the Giants in the regular season once in his career, that being a 34-27 win over New York on November 10, 2019, but the problems that plagued Darnold throughout his career thus far--the poor throws, the sacks, and so forth--were present in that game.

Will that continue to be the case now that he's with the Panthers, who, by the way, lead the Giants in the all-time regular-season series 6-4 and who have won the last three meetings?

Schuyler Callihan, the publisher of All Panthers, recently joined me to break down the changes Carolina might be making to help Darnold be the quarterback they think he can be, which you can see in the video above. We also discussed other hot topics related to the Panthers ahead of training camp, including:

What's the status at left tackle?

How Christian McCaffrey has looked and the expectations for him.

Who will be the third receiver?

How the Panthers can get more out of their pass rush.

How the back end of the defense has been reshaped.

What are the most concerning matchup vs. the Giants

What under-the-radar names should we be watching for?

We have a new opponent preview every day (but only one preview for each of the NFC East teams) until we get to the last one (Chicago), with each preview featuring insight from a beat reporter who covers the team. So be sure to check out the previews as they come out!

