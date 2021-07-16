2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Dallas Cowboys

The Giants finally snapped a seven-game Cowboys winning streak last year in the regular-season finale. Can New York finally sweep the season series for the first time since 2016?

The New York Giants, who have opened their regular season schedule on the road against Dallas in four out of the last six Week-1 openers dating back to 2015, won't open the 2021 campaign against the Cowboys.

But, oh, how clever those NFL schedule makers are. The Giants will play the first of their two games against Dallas in Week 5 at AT&T Stadium at a time in the NFL regular-season schedule where it's hoped that all remaining preseason rust is finally shaken loose and teams are starting to hit their strides.

Speaking of hitting their strides, in last year's regular-season finale, the Giants appeared to finally put an end to the Cowboys' dominance over them that stretched over a seven-game winning streak for the Cowboys. This year, the Giants, who also host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 15 when the division races start to heat up, are looking to sweep their division foes for the first time since the 2016 season.

Even if the Giants manage to sweep the season series this year, they'd still have a long way to go before catching up with Dallas. The Cowboys have swept the Giants 23 times while the Giants have taken both regular-season games 13 times.

What will become of the season series this year? We'll find out soon enough, but for now, Timm Hamm of CowboysSI.com dropped by to offer insight into a few burning issues regarding the Cowboys upcoming season, including:

Where things went astray for head coach Mike McCarthy in Year 1.

What the new defense might look like under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

An update on quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys injured players.

If Ezekiel Elliott is primed and ready for a bounceback season.

Biggest concerns when matching up against the Giants.

Where the Cowboys have the upper hand against the Giants.

