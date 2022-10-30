New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are on a roll. After a close finish in Jacksonville, they’re now 6-1 on the season and are amidst a four-game winning streak. It’s fair to say nobody expected the team to be this good through seven weeks.
This week is another tough matchup for the Giants. The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best offenses in the league. Led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks are also surprising everyone.
Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is already off to a hot start in his career, rushing for 410 yards and four touchdowns. Seattle’s defense isn’t as good as in the past, but they are keen on forcing turnovers, as they already have five interceptions on the year.
This will be no easy task for the Giants, especially for their run defense lacking a true run-stopper all season. As they head into another hostile environment at Lumen Field, here’s what you need to know as the Giants look for their seventh win of the season.
New York Giants (6-1) at Seattle Seahawks (4-3)
Date/Time:
Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:25pm ET
Venue:
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Regular Season History:
The Giants and Seahawks have met 19 times dating back to 1976, with the Giants leading the series 10-9. Their last matchup came in 2020, when the Giants marched into Seattle with Colt McCoy at quarterback and won 17-12 to extend their winning streak to four games. The last time Seattle beat the Giants was in 2017, by a score of 24-7.
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV:
FOX (Kevin Kugler, Play-By-Play. Mark Sanchez, Analyst. Laura Okim, Sideline.)
Radio:
WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.) SiriusXM: Channel 386, App Channel 823
Betting
Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-125) | Seattle Seahawks -3.5 (+105)
Moneyline: Giants (+140) | Seattle Seahawks (-167)
Total: 44.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Seattle Seahawks Under (-110)
First Touchdown Scorers
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +500
- RB Kenneth Walker III (SEA): +540
- WR DK Metcalf (SEA): +825
- WR Tyler Lockett (SEA): +850
- QB Daniel Jones (NYG): +1150
Injury Report
Giants
- TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): OUT
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf): OUT
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee): OUT
- T Evan Neal (knee): OUT
- OLB Oshane Ximines (quad): OUT
- T Tyre Phillips (toe): Questionable
- S Jason Pinnock (foot): Questionable
- DL Leonard Williams (elbow): Questionable
Seattle
- LB Nick Bellore (concussion): OUT
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring): Doubtful
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs): Questionable
- WR DK Metcalf (knee): Questionable
- CB Sidney Jones IV (groin): Questionable
- OLB Darrell Taylor (groin): Questionable
- G Gabe Jackson (hip/knee): Questionable
- DE Poona Ford (ankle): Questionable
- G Phil Haynes (concussion): Questionable
Live Analytics:
Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.
Referee:
Jerome Boger
