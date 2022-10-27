Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II Reveals Why He's Been Thriving This Year

The New York Giants' defense has been an integral part of their surprising 6-1 start, and early in the season, the sturdy unit has provided some stand-out players.

One of these emerging players is nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, whom the Giants drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft after three seasons with the Clemson Tigers.

Lawrence was one of three first-rounders that year for the Giants (the others being quarterback Daniel Jones at 6th overall and cornerback Deandre Baker at 30th overall), and the pick used to select him was part of the Odell Beckham to Cleveland trade.

Lawrence is now playing under a new defensive coordinator for the third time in his young career and thriving under Wink Martindale’s guidance. Through seven games, the nose tackle has contributed 24 tackles, four sacks, three tackles for losses, and forced a fumble while anchoring the defensive line with Leonard Williams and Justin Ellis.

Lawrence believes his breakout results from improving the “little things” regarding his technique.

“I’m doing the same things, but I’m just playing better with my hands, my power, and my feet,” Lawrence told us in an interview. “I haven’t changed what I do in the offseason, how I approach every day.”

Being a first-round choice, Lawrence always had the tools to be successful, so all he needed was to learn how to maximize them.

But while Lawrence is satisfied with the team’s hot start, he emphasized fixing mistakes in high-leverage situations, including his own.

“We still make a lot of mistakes that may cost us games, so we’ve got to fix those, and we’ve just got to keep playing for each other and playing hard for each other,” Lawrence said. “We play pretty good situational football, and we understand costly situations. We’ve got to keep fighting and understand they’re going to make their plays. It’s the NFL. They’re good players too.”

Perhaps Lawrence was referring to New York’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which saw the Jaguars’ final drive stay afloat from Giants penalties.

Lawrence saw a crucial sack taken away due to a defensive holding penalty, an illegal use of hands penalty that negated what would have been a game-ending interception, and a roughing the passer penalty that tacked on 15 more yards on a play that put the Jaguars into the red zone.

But with the game on the line, the Giants stepped up when it mattered most and won by stopping Jacksonville one yard short of the end zone. That huge play effectively picked up the players who made earlier mistakes on the drive.

“Like I said, we just don’t quit, and we want to play for the guy next to us,” Lawrence said regarding the team’s clutch plays late in games. “We’ve just got to understand that if we keep going and scratching and fighting, we can come out on top.”

When looking at New York’s fourth-quarter performances and comebacks in this early season, that message appears to be understood by everyone in the locker room.

Lawrence has shifted his attention to the Giants’ next game, a road match-up against the similarly surprising Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith has played exceptionally well early in the season, and Lawrence embraces the challenge of facing a hot hand.

“It’s going to be a challenge, and I think we’re ready for any challenge up ahead,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to continue preparing throughout the week and (show up) Sunday.”

