Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Los Angeles Chargers

SI/Fan Nation's Charger Report Team Publisher Fernando Ramirez gives us an insiders look into the Los Angeles Chargers, 3-3 at home and 2-2 against NFC opponents.

1. Where has Justin Herbert taken the biggest jump from Year 1 to Year 2?

Confidence in his offensive line. In 2020, Herbert had the worst offensive line in the NFL. He took a lot of hits and was pressured almost every snap. The Chargers drafted left tackle Rashawn Slater and signed center Corey Linsley and left guard Matt Feiler to help improve the line.

Herbert has excelled with the time he has and can look through his progressions. He doesn’t have to rush it. The only problem is that the right side has two backups, so they sometimes can’t hold up. Overall, Herbert has improved vastly from Year 1 to Year 2.

2. The Chargers have not won back-to-back games since Weeks 3-5. What has been behind their inability to stack wins on top of one another since returning from their bye?

Wide receiver Keenan Allen put it well a couple of weeks ago: “We keep shooting ourselves in the foot.” They either commit penalties or just play sloppy football. This feels like a trap game because of the injuries and the big game they face next Thursday against KC, but head coach Brandon Staley said no one would be looking ahead.

3. What do the Chargers lose if Keenan Allen (COVID-19) has to miss Sunday’s game?

Their best playmaking weapon not named Justin Herbert. Allen truthfully gets other players open. He is doubled at times, so that usually frees up someone else. He is also a team leader and is always in the receiver’s ear coaching them up. This offense needs Allen.

4. Austin Ekeler has been a wonderful success story. Why do you think he’s been able to have such success despite going undrafted?

His determination. Ekeler is one of those players that if you tell him, he can’t do something. He will try to prove them wrong. He did it the traditional way. He was an awesome gunner for the Chargers and led the NFL in gunner tackles his first season while also contributing on offense as a spark plug.

He is not only a playmaker on the field but off of it also. He does a lot of charity work, like installing washing machines at a school in the Watts neighborhood.

5. Given the Giants' injury situation, how concerned are you that the Chargers might be looking past the Giants and ahead to their division game against the Chiefs the following week?

The Chargers players and coaches are saying they have a “next game” mentality, so they aren’t focused on the previous game or one coming up, only the game that Sunday. This game needs to be an open and shut case for the Chargers. A slip-up could hurt them, especially with a game against the Chiefs on the horizon. They know the Giants are not going to lie down.

