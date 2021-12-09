Joe Judge Denies Report That Daniel Jones Was Injured Prior to Philadelphia Game

The Giants head coach also said that it's not believed Jones' injury is something ling-term.

Giants head coach Joe Judge characterized a media report claiming that quarterback Daniel Jones suffered his neck injury before the Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles as "completely inaccurate."

The report, which has been amended, claimed that Jones suffered some structural damage to his neck. Judge also said that the quarterback self-reported his injury after the Eagles game, a game in which Jones reportedly was injured on the second play from scrimmage.

Jones has not yet been cleared for contact and will miss his second straight game this weekend when the Giants play the Los Angeles Chargers. He sought consultation with a noted orthopedic specialist in Los Angeles earlier this week as he waits for medical clearance to resume exposure to contact.

Judge has continued to express confidence that Jones's injury isn't season-ending and added that there is “no information in any way, shape or form that leads us to think there is a threat long-term.”

The Giants are optimistic that backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who is in the concussion protocol, will be cleared to go on Sunday. Glennon was upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

