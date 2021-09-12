New York Giants-Denver Broncos Inactive Lists

No surprises for the Giants first inactive report of the season, but the Broncos will be without a key member of their defense this week.

The first New York Giants' gameday inactive report is out, and as anticipated, there are no surprises.

It was reported Saturday that running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (ankle) were going to be active for the Giants' regular-season opener against the Broncos.

Likewise, it was reported Friday that tight end Evan Engram (calf) would not be active for the game as he continues to deal with his injury.

With that out of the way, here are the Giants' inactive players this week:

Beal is a healthy scratch. The Giants surprised people when they decided to carry the 2018 third-round pick chosen in the supplemental draft. But with Adoree' Jackson healthy and ready to go, Beal, who despite making the roster still sits at the bottom of the depth chart, becomes a scratch. Outside linebacker Quincy Roche: In what's a trend this week, Roche, the third waiver wire pickup by the Giants, will start his season on the inactive list, again presumably while getting up to speed on the playbook.

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver will be without outside linebacker Bradlee Chubb, who has been nursing an ankle ailment. Chubb was to have been a game-time decision, but after going through a pre-game workout, it was determined by the Broncos staff that Chubb, who has 20.5 career sacks in three seasons, that it would be wiser to hold him out of action.

Here is the entire Broncos inactive list:

