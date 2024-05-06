New York Giants Likely Eligible for 2025 Comp Pick
For two straight years, the New York Giants have been shut out of the comp pick department because they signed more free agents rather than losing.
That streak, however, could be ending. According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, the Giants are projected to get at least one comp pick in 2025; however, the value of the pick will be determined by whether offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, wins and retains a starting job.
Korte's current chart shows that the Giants are projected to get a fourth-round comp pick for losing safety Xavier McKinney to the Packers. If Bredeson wins and holds on to a starting job with the Bucs, that fourth-round pick should stand.
However, if Bredeson does not qualify as a CFA (compensatory free agent) because he doesn't play enough snaps, that fourth-round pick will decrease in value to that of a seventh-round pick that will fall at the bottom of the list.
The NFL's compensatory pick formula has never been fully revealed, but to summarize Appendix V of the current CBA ratified in 2020, compensatory picks are based on how many qualifying free agents a team loses versus signs.
If a club loses more CFAs (compensatory free agents), they become eligible for comp picks for the following year's draft, the picks awarded in rounds three through seven and determined based on the qualifying CFA's playtime with his new club.
The deadline for CFAs to affect the formula is typically the first Tuesday after the annual draft. Any free agents signed after that point do not affect the comp pick formula.
Further, players who were cut from their teams and who go on to sign with another club are not eligible for the comp pick formula.
The 2025 compensatory picks will be announced next year after the Super Bowl.
