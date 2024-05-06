Eli Manning Delivers Amusing Response Following Tom Brady Roast
Despite being adversaries on the field, retired NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning (New York Giants) and Tom Brady (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) have always been friendly off the field.
So it was only fitting that Manning, who since retiring has let more of the fun side of his personality come through on social media, offered a quip the day after Brady was roasted during a Netflix special, an event Manning did not attend.
For those unfamiliar with the history behind his response, Manning twice led the Giants to dramatic Super Bowl victories against Brady and the Patriots.
The first, Super Bowl XLII, played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, saw the Giants overcome a 7-3 halftime deficit and outscore the Patriots 14-7 in the second half for a 17-14 win.
That victory, which spoiled the Patriots' historic quest to become the first undefeated team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins, was highlighted by receiver David Tyree's helmet catch, a pass thrown by Manning while under duress from the Patriots pass rush.
The second victory came in Super Bowl XLVI, which was played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Giants again overcame a halftime deficit, this time 10-9, to outscore New England 12-7 in the second half en route to a 21-17 victory. In this game, Manning connected with receiver Mario Manningham on a 38-yard pass during the fourth quarter.
That play, which came on first down with the Giants backed up to their own 12-yard line, served as the catalyst for what would become the Giants' game-winning drive, sealed by running back Ahmad Bradshaw's 6-yard run up the middle.
Manning was named the MVP in both Super Bowl victories. He retired after the 2019 season and will be eligible for Hall of Fame consideration this year.
Brady, who won the last of his seven Super Bowl championships as a member of the Bucs, retired after the 2022 season.
