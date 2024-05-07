Giants Country

Giants Invite OL Chaz Neal to Rookie Minicamp

Neal is a cousin of current Giants right tackle Evan Neal.

Patricia Traina

Offensive tackle Chaz Neal
Offensive tackle Chaz Neal / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat
In this story:

According to The Eight Eighteen Sports Agency's Instagram account, the New York Giants have invited Florida State offensive tackle Chaz Neal,a cousin of current Giants right tackle Evan Neal, to attend this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Neal, 6-7 and 327 pounds began his college career at Florida State in 2019, where he was for two seasons. He then transferred to Florida Atlantic for his remaining three seasons, appearing in 23 games. 

Neal logged 2.341 snaps over his college career, most of those at right tackle. He allowed 83 career pressures for a 96.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating and had 11 penalties. According to Pro Football Focus's rankings, he was tied for 91st (out of 190) among 2024 draftable offensive tackles.﻿

Neal is a converted defensive end who, at Wesley Chapel High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida, was a consensus three-star prospect and was ranked in the Top 70 by 247. He recorded 50 tackles, 14 for loss, with four sacks.

The Giants will have their rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday, with practices on Friday and Saturday.

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.