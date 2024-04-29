Giants Rookie Safety Tyler Nubin Explains His Jersey Number Choice
Safety Tyler Nubin, the New York Giants' second-round draft pick, wasted no time picking out his new jersey number.
Nubin, who, a day after his selection as the 47th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, dropped by the Giants' East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters to hold an in-person introductory press conference. There, he proudly held up his new Giants jersey, No. 31.
According to Nubin, there's a special meaning behind his choice.
"I saw 31 was available, and my dogs, Antoine Winfield, and Jordan Howden, both wore 31 their rookie years in the league," he said. "Carrying tradition for Gopher safeties wearing 31 in the league, I guess."
The number was last worn by running back Matt Breida, whom the team declined to sign in free agency after two seasons. The last time a safety wore No. 31 was when Michael Thomas was with the team in 2018-2019.
Perhaps the best-known Giants to wear the number was another defensive back: cornerback Jason Sehorn, who was with the team from 1994 to 2002. Years later, first-round pick Aaron Ross, also a defensive back, wore the number from 2007 to 2013.
For those who don't remember, Sehorn was a big interception guy, much as Nubin was in college. In eight seasons with the Giants, Sehorn recorded 19 career interceptions, most of those coming before he tore his ACL, returning a kickoff in 1998.
Nubin, who set a Golden Gophers program record with 13 career interceptions, was asked if he thought getting interceptions in the NFL would be as easy for him as it was for him at the college level.
"Honestly, I'm super excited to have the opportunity to even get an interception in the NFL," he said. I'm going to go to work every day and listen to my coaches, especially the vets here who have done it before, so I can put myself in those positions to do that for sure."
