Giants Rookie Tyler Nubin Hopes Interceptions Define Him
Safety Tyler Nubin is a Gopher (as in Minnesota Golden Gopher). But he wants New York Giants fans to know that they're getting a whole new animal once the 2024 season gets underway.
"You're getting a dog, man," Nubin said when asked to describe himself following his first practice session at the Giants facility. "(I'm) honestly just never going to stop. I love the game too much. I feel like whatever I have to do to be successful on the field I'm going to do and sacrifice for this team, this city, and I'm going to love doing it."
A Minnesota alum, Nubin might hold many labels, but the most important one may be aerial as he seeks to leave a lasting impression in the league.
Nubin developed a sterling reputation as a ball hawk in Minneapolis, departing as the program's career leader in interceptions with 13 in five seasons. With that, Nubin broke a record that three-time Super Bowl participant Jeff Wright had held for over five decades and shared with Sean Lumpkin since 1991.
Statistical advances have cautioned against relying on box scores to tell the whole story. But Nubin's defensive prowess was undeniable, and he could prove to be a steal, considering the Giants found him in the second round of the draft at 47th overall.
With the offense working through some growing pains, New York's defense will be relied upon in heavier doses, especially with last season's interception leader, Xavier McKinney, on his way to Green Bay.
Nubin appears to be fine bearing such a burden, claiming that a greater narrative lies with those two digits.
"I think all my interceptions come from my preparation and how I approach the game, study, and work throughout the week. So, it's hard work," Nubin said. "It's a lot that goes into making plays on Saturdays and Sundays. I'm still learning, and I can't wait to keep learning."
As a second-round safety chosen by the Giants, Nubin has something of a reputation to keep up: the past decade has been relatively kind to Big Blue in that niche department, as it has yielded both McKinney and three-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins.
