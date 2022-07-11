Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

Tight end Daniel Belligner's signing leaves the Giants with two remaining draft picks still unsigned.

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger has signed his rookie contract witht he club on Monday.

Bellinger, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick out of San Diego State, played in 43 games with 32 starts at San Diego State, compiling 68 receptions for 771 yards (11.3-yard avg.) and five touchdowns, with a long catch of 73 yards.

Bellinger was a three-time Mountain West Conference Fall All-Academic team member and a Mountain West scholar athlete. As a senior and team captain in 2021, he started all 13 games and posted career-high totals of 31 catches and 357 yards, including the 73-yarder, while scoring twice.

The exact terms of Bellinger's new deal weren't announced, but according to Over the Cap, the tight end, chosed No. 112 oveall, is projected to have received a four-year deal worth $4.593 million, including a $933,680 signing bonus. His first year cap hit is projected to be $938,420.

Belinger's signing leaves jsut two Giants draft picks--wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky (second round) and safety Dane Belton of Iowa (fourth round)--unsigned.

