Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger has signed his rookie contract witht he club on Monday.
Bellinger, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick out of San Diego State, played in 43 games with 32 starts at San Diego State, compiling 68 receptions for 771 yards (11.3-yard avg.) and five touchdowns, with a long catch of 73 yards.
Bellinger was a three-time Mountain West Conference Fall All-Academic team member and a Mountain West scholar athlete. As a senior and team captain in 2021, he started all 13 games and posted career-high totals of 31 catches and 357 yards, including the 73-yarder, while scoring twice.
The exact terms of Bellinger's new deal weren't announced, but according to Over the Cap, the tight end, chosed No. 112 oveall, is projected to have received a four-year deal worth $4.593 million, including a $933,680 signing bonus. His first year cap hit is projected to be $938,420.
Belinger's signing leaves jsut two Giants draft picks--wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky (second round) and safety Dane Belton of Iowa (fourth round)--unsigned.
