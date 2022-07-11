Skip to main content

Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

Tight end Daniel Belligner's signing leaves the Giants with two remaining draft picks still unsigned.

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger has signed his rookie contract witht he club on Monday.  

Bellinger, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick out of San Diego State, played in 43 games with 32 starts at San Diego State, compiling 68 receptions for 771 yards (11.3-yard avg.) and five touchdowns, with a long catch of 73 yards.  

MORE ABOUT DANIEL BELLINGER:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: QB Tyrod Taylor

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor might just be the most underrated yet important player on the Giants roster.

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 4 Opponent Preview: Bears

The Giants will face the Chicago Bears for the fifth season in a row., and much has changed for the Bears.

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Elerson Smith (58) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OLB Elerson Smith

Defensive end/outside linebacker Elerson Smith has an intriguing skillset but needs to stay on the field.

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022

Bellinger was a three-time Mountain West Conference Fall All-Academic team member and a Mountain West scholar athlete. As a senior and team captain in 2021, he started all 13 games and posted career-high totals of 31 catches and 357 yards, including the 73-yarder, while scoring twice.

The exact terms of Bellinger's new deal weren't announced, but according to Over the Cap, the tight end, chosed No. 112 oveall, is projected to have received a four-year deal worth $4.593 million, including a $933,680 signing bonus. His first year cap hit is projected to be $938,420.

Belinger's signing leaves jsut two Giants draft picks--wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky (second round) and safety Dane Belton of Iowa (fourth round)--unsigned.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: QB Tyrod Taylor

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 4 Opponent Preview: Bears

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 10, 2022
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Elerson Smith (58) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OLB Elerson Smith

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) catches a kickoff during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Darius Slayton

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 3 and 12 Opponent Preview: Cowboys

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 9, 2022
Sean Spencer says Leonard Williams Putting It All Together
Big Blue+

New York Giants Leonard Williams Earns Honorable Mention in ESPN's "Top 10" Poll

By Patricia TrainaJul 9, 2022
David Sills V
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR David Sills V

By Brandon OlsenJul 9, 2022
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Sterling Shepard

By Brandon OlsenJul 9, 2022