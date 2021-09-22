September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
New York Giants Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad
Publish date:

New York Giants Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

The Giants scramble to add offensive line depth to their practice squad following the loss of tackle Jackson Barton, who was signed off the team's practice squad by the Raiders.
Author:

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants scramble to add offensive line depth to their practice squad following the loss of tackle Jackson Barton, who was signed off the team's practice squad by the Raiders.

The New York Giants continue to tweak their practice squad, adding a pair of offensive linemen, tackle Foster Sarell, and guard/center Jonotthan Harrison to the list.

Sarell, 6'7" and 332 pounds, played his college ball at Stanford, where during his senior season in 2020, he played in and started all six games at right tackle. Sarell was named to the 2021 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society and was a 2019 All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Sarell, once regarded as one of the nation's top offensive linemen prospects, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he spent training camp before being released as part of the final roster cuts.

He was re-signed to the Ravens practice squad last week, but his stay was short-lived as he was released on Tuesday.

Harrison was with the Giants in training camp after signing with the team earlier in the year as an unrestricted free agent. He spent the early part of training camp on the PUP list with a hamstring injury.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Foster Sarell (69) practices blocking at the Under Amour Performance Center.
Transactions

New York Giants Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

The Giants scramble to add offensive line depth to their practice squad following the loss of tackle Jackson Barton, who was signed off the team's practice squad by the Raiders.

Fans walk to the HOF museum before the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
News

New York Giants Modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees Revealed

Five not-so old Giants make the initial list.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball in for a 2-point conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions with Falcon Report's Dave Holcomb

Falcon Report staff writer Dave Holcomb offers some deeper insight into what we need to know about the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons, who visit the Giants this weekend at MetLife Stadium..

Harrison takes the place of Matt Skura, a center who had been on the practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster last week after the team decided to shift Nick Gates (now on injured reserve) to guard and promote Billy Price to the starting role.

The Giants, who had an extra opening on their practice squad after the Raiders poached offensive tackle Jackson Barton earlier this week, made room for the second offensive lineman by terminating the contract of running back Dexter Williams.

The Giants currently have a roster opening on their 53-man roster after placing offensive lineman Nick Gates in injured reserve earlier this week. 

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Foster Sarell (69) practices blocking at the Under Amour Performance Center.
Transactions

New York Giants Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

Fans walk to the HOF museum before the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
News

New York Giants Modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees Revealed

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball in for a 2-point conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions with Falcon Report's Dave Holcomb

May 25, 2021; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive linemen including defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) warm up during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 3 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons Defense

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jackson Barton (71) during day 6 of the Colts preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Transactions

Raiders Pluck OT Jackson Barton Off Giants Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) walks between drills during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium training field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Big Blue+

Billy Price: The Good, the Great and the Ugly from His New York Giants' Debut

Aug 5, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) during the second half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Defensive Back to Practice Squad

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants players walk off the field walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

New York Giants Rise in MMQB Power Ranking Despite 0-2 Start