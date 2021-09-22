September 22, 2021
New York Giants Modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees Revealed
New York Giants Modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees Revealed

Five not-so old Giants make the initial list.
Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Five not-so old Giants make the initial list.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released its list of 122 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2022, including ten first-year-eligible players and five former New York Giants.

The Giants representative includes franchise rushing leader Tiki Barber, guard Chris Snee, defensive end Justin Tuck, and punters Jeff Feagles and Sean Landeta.

Other nominees whose careers crossed paths with the Giants include running back/kickoff returner Herschel Walker, offensive tackle Lomas Brown, and return specialist/running back Brian Mitchell. 

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 49-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting. The Finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era Finalists and the recently named Senior Finalist, Cliff Branch; Contributor Finalist, Art McNally; and Coach Finalist, Dick Vermeil.

The Selection Committee will meet early next year (on a date to be determined) in advance of Super Bowl LVI. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

