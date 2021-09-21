New York Giants Rise in MMQB Power Ranking Despite 0-2 Start

No, that's not a typo. The Giants did rise--slightly--in the weekly MMQB power rankings. Read on to find out why.

Maybe it was the New York Giants offense coming to life after a sluggish opening week.

Maybe it was because the Jets, who in Week 1 ranked ahead of the Giants, looked a lot worse in Week 2.

Or perhaps it was simply dumb luck. Whatever it was, the Giants, who opened the 2021 season ranked 30th in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings, rose one spot--from No. 30 to No. 29--in this week’s rankings.

The Giants are a bit of a mess right now. Not just 0–2, but sloppy, undisciplined, and fighting amongst themselves. When the big-ticket free-agent wide receiver has to come out and clarify that he wasn’t yelling at the quarterback, he was yelling at the offensive coordinator, you’re not where you want to be after Week 2.

Standing at 0-2 after blowing two very winnable games against Denver and Washington, no, the Giants aren’t where they want to be. Their defense—the strength of last year’s team no less—is a hot mess thanks in part to the scheme to play a little less aggressively and thanks in part to a pass rush that has yet to make its presence known.

And no, you don’t want to be seeing players having meltdowns this early in the season, as Golladay had Thursday night, no matter how frustrated he might have been because it’s not going to solve anything.

But there was some good news. The offense, held to 13 points against Denver, scored 29 points against Washington, which should have been more than enough to beat the defending NFC East champs, who didn’t look all that much better than the Giants.

And quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been a turnover machine throughout his NFL career, put together a turnover-free performance, the first of what’s hoped to be several in a row.

Still, until such time when the Giants out together solid play in all three phases of the ball—something they haven’t been able to do very often under head coach Joe Judge—each week promises to be an adventure, even if on paper it shouldn’t be.

The bottom line is it’s gut-check time for these Giants. They have a very winnable game coming up at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Eli Manning Day, no less—a day they wouldn’t dare to screw up, right?

Let’s hope not because if the Giants fall to 0-3, we might as well start counting down the days to the 2022 NFL Draft.

