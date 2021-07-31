New York Giants Sign Former Cowboys Center Joe Looney to Boost Interior Offensive Line Depth

The Giants add veteran depth to the offensive line at the center and guard spots.

With left guard Shane Lemieux projected to miss at least a couple of weeks with a knee injury suffered in training camp Thursday, the Giants added some veteran depth to the unit in the form of former Cowboys center/guard Joe Looney.

The transaction was confirmed by Looney's agent, Andy Ross, and has since been announced by the Giants.

Looney, 6'3" and 315 pounds, was originally a fourth-round draft pick out of Wake Forest by the 49ers in 2012. After spending two seasons with the 49ers, Looney, who turns 31 on August 31, spent a year with the Titans in 2015, where he provided depth when starting center Brian Schwenke was placed on the injured reserve list.

Looney, in whom the Giants reportedly had an interest in last year, joined the Cowboys in 2016, where he played for then-head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Last season Looney missed several games with an MCL injury suffered in Week 4 against the Browns. He has started six games at left guard and three at right guard, his last start at left guard coming in Week 17 of the 2019 season and his last start at right guard coming in Week 3 of last season. He has played 500 of his 3,160 career snaps at left guard and 277 at right guard.

Earlier Saturday, ESPN reported that the Giants were planning to meet with former Chiefs center Austen Reiter, but that visit probably won't occur given the Looney transaction.

Also, earlier Saturday, the NFL Network reported that Giants are expected to be without Shane Lemieux, their projected starting left guard, for a "couple of weeks." But with reserve center Jonotthan Harrison still on the PUP list with a hamstring ailment, Looney should provide veteran depth behind projected starting center Nick Gates.

