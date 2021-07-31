New York Giants Will Reportedly Work Out Center Austin Reiter

The Giants are looking to add some depth to the offensive line with injuries affecting the unit's depth.

The Giants' offensive line depth isn't exactly in dire straights at the moment, but there are a few injuries that have prompted the team to look outside for additional help.

One such player who could be incoming to help is free-agent center Austin Reiter, whom ESPN reports will visit with the Giants in the coming days.

Reiter was initially drafted in 2015 in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team. After spending the year on the practice squad, Reiter, who again made the Washington practice squad at the start of the 2016 season, signed with Cleveland in 2016, playing in 17 games with one start for the Browns over two seasons.

He was most recently with the Chiefs, who claimed him off waivers after the Browns released him during the final training camp cuts in 2018. Reiter spent three seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in 32 games with 42 starts.

Reiter has drawn plenty of interest around the league, including the Texans and Bengals.

The Giants are currently missing veteran center Jonotthan Harrison, who is on the PUP list with a hamstring strain. New York's offensive line also took something of a hit when starting left guard Shane Lemieux suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice.

Although Lemieux's injury is not season-ending, Giants head coach Joe Judge said Friday that Lemieux's injury would continue to be evaluated to assess how much time he might have to miss.

Judge has stressed a desire to cross-train all the offensive linemen at different positions in the event of injury. Currently, rookie Brett Heggie is the next man up at center behind starter Nick Gates.

If the Giants were to sign Reiter, Gates would presumably be moved to left guard, a position he's played before, and Reiter would likely step in at center to beef up the depth.

With Nate Solder filling in for Matt Peart at right tackle while Peart tries to work his way back from the PUP list where he landed with a back strain, the Giants' next man up at swing tackle is Wiggins, who right now is filling in for Lemieux at left guard.

