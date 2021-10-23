Giants ILB Tae Crowder Added to Injury Report

As if the Giants don't have enough injury-related issues to worry about, now comes late word about another injured starter who lands as questionable on this week's injury report.

When it rains, it certainly does pour.

Such is the case with the New York Giants injury situation ahead of their Week 7 home game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

The Giants, who will be without running back Saquon Barkley and receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, and who will likely be missing reserve defensive lineman Danny Shelton, added inside linebacker Tae Crowder to their injury report Saturday with a thigh issue.

Crowder has been calling the defense for the Giants ever since Blake Martinez went down with a torn ACL. While the feeling is that Crowder will be able to give it a go Sunday, the Giants elevated linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The 28-year-old McKinney was a 2015 second-round pick by the Texans. He appeared in 80 games with 77 starts for Houston and was a 2018 Pro Bowler. McKinney, who was previously with the Dolphins after being traded earlier this year, comes with a reputation of being a run-stopper.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.