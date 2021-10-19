Giants Place Andrew Thomas, C.J. Board on IR

The injuries are piling up for Big Blue. Plus some practice squad transactions and a Kadarius Toney update.

The New York Giants will be without offensive lineman Andrew Thomas for at least the next three games after placing the second-year left tackle on injured reserve.

Thomas had been dealing with a foot ailment for at least a couple of weeks in his right foot. During Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered a sprained ankle to his left ankle 29 snaps into the game.

Thomas had been the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman this season. But thanks to his injuries, the team has had to rotate different guys in at left tackle, including Nate Solder, who got the start against Dallas two weeks ago, and then Matt Peart, who relieved Thomas last week after he was forced out of the game in the first quarter.

With Thomas out, the expectation is that Solder will move to left tackle and Peart to right tackle. Meanwhile the Giants are hoping that Thomas will be good for a return after their bye week.

The Giants also placed receiver/kickoff returner C.J. Board on injured reserve. Board broke his arm during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Rams, and his season is believed to be over.

Speaking of injured receivers, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) is expected to miss at least one game due to "real concern about short-term gain and long-term damage to his ankle."

The Giants signed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and receiver Dante Pettis to the 53-man roster. Both had been practice squad elevations last week, Cunningham having been elevated for the second time in as many weeks.

The Giants signed three players to their practice squad: tackle Derrick Kelly (Florida State), linebacker Benardrick McKinney (Mississippi State, and receiver Travis Toivonen (North Dakota).

New York terminated the practice squad contracts of tight end Jake Hausmann and tackle Cole Banwart.

The Giants also have chosen to protect the following four practice squad players for this weekend's game: McKinney, DT David Moa, TE Chris Myarick, and WR David Sills V.

