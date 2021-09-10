Giants Joe Judge Reveals Tentative Plan for RB Saquon Barkley

But the plan comes with a caveat.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday morning that, barring any setbacks, running back Saquon Barkley will not only be active for Sunday's regular-season opener against Denver, he also probably won't be a pitch count.

That plan was revealed by the Giants' head coach before the team was set to take the field for its Friday practice, presumably the one remaining hurdle Judge spoke about.

The Giants will also hold a walkthrough on Saturday to wrap up the week of preparation.

Barkley is coming off a torn ACL suffered last year in Week 2, which necessitated reconstructive surgery about a month after the injury.

The Giants have been very calculated in how they have brought him along since the start of training camp, a plan that has seen them gradually increase his workload to a point where his rehab was soon aligning with some of the drills done by the team in practice.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community