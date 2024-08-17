Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor Offers Cheeky Greeting to New Teammate
New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor has already endeared himself to scores of Giants fans with his openness and friendly demeanor on social media.
The 29-year-old Eluemunor, who signed with the Giants as a free agent after two seasons with the Raiders, had a cheeky message for fullback Jakob Johnson, who signed with the Giants just before they left for their preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Johnson was with the New England Patriots from 2019-2021 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, confirmed via his X (formerly Twitter) account that he signed with the Giants.
That drew the following response from Eluemunor, who during that 2019-2023 span was teammates with Johnson every year except for 2021:
Obviously, Eluemunor was joking around–at least he better have been. Because if Johnson sticks on the roster, as a fullback coming from the backfield, he’ll likely be asked on some plays to follow the offensive linemen as they look to clear lanes for the running game at both the point of attack and beyond.