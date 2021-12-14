Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Still Not Cleared for Contact

Time is starting to run out on quarterback Daniel Jones's third NFL season, as he remains in limbo with a neck injury.
Author:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left California a day earlier than his teammates to get back to New Jersey for further tests--and hopefully good news--on his ailing neck.

Unfortunately for Jones, he didn't get the latter. According to a report by The Athletic, Jones had his scans done on his neck and had a visit with a spinal specialist Monday. 

He is still not cleared for contact and is expected to miss this weekend's game against Dallas, the third straight game, and the seventh of his pro career in three seasons.

Since his neck issue came to light after the Giants 'win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones's status has always been week-to-week. The frustrating part for the third-year quarterback is that he doesn't appear to be in any pain, nor does he seem to have any mobility issues, as far as one can tell. 

However, there is apparently concern that if Jones takes another hit the wrong way, that could worsen whatever he has.

The Giants are off Tuesday, and head coach Joe Judge isn't expected to speak with the media until Wednesday. Judge has repeatedly held out hope that Jones might make it back before the end of the season.

If he does miss Sunday's game, as has been reported, he will only have three more games to continue his quest to convince team ownership and the coaching staff to pick up his fifth-year option by next spring.

