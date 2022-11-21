Giants Rookie Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson Suffers Torn ACL

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Robinson, the team's second-round draft pick this year, had been having a solid game for New York, catching nine passes for 100 yards on a career-high 13 pass targets. But the promising rookie out of Kentucky couldn't avoid the injury bug that ripped through the Giants on Sunday, affecting at least five other players.

Robinson appeared to e injured on the first play of the fourth quarter after he was tackled near the Giants' sideline. He immediately grabbed his knee before going back to the sideline for evaluation.

"He looked like he was in a lot of pain. He did," Daboll said after the game. "I don't know what it is."

Now that the Giants know, Daboll said the plan is for the Giants to focus on getting the receivers on the roster ready for the next game on the schedule, which just so happens to be four days away and in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

As for the possibility of bringing back veteran Odell Beckham Jr, who, per an NFL Network report, was set to visit with the Giants after Thanksgiving, Daboll wouldn't confirm that report nor discuss Beckham, who is also reportedly being pursued by the Cowboys.

Beckham, who is recovering from his second torn ACL, is expected to decide on where he'll be signing soon after he takes his visits.

Daboll didn't have any other updates regarding the Giants' other injured players, including cornerback Adoree' Jackson who, per a report, suffered an MCL sprain that could keep him out of action anywhere from 3-5 weeks.

Daboll also said that it was too soon to provide any updates regarding the availabilities of outside linebacker Azeez Ojualri (calf/IR), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) for Thursday's game.

