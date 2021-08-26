How Giants Tight Ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph Have Helped Each Other

They play the same position and are both going to be a big part of the Giants offense this year. Here is a look at how Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph have tried to help each other so far.

Although Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph hasn't been on the field with his teammates before Wednesday's joint practice with the Patriots, that doesn't mean he hasn't been working diligently behind the scenes in tandem with his fellow tight ends.

And while all the Giants tight ends stand to benefit from having Rudolph in the room with them, perhaps no one will benefit more than veteran Evan Engram.

Rudolph and Engram have formed a bond after having gone through a similar injury issue necessitating surgery.

Engram served as a sounding board for Rudolph as he went through his own surgery and rehab.

"Yeah, his surgery was a lot later and he had a really quick turnaround. I think my surgery was in December, and he had his after he got signed," he said.

"I think I was able to kind of answer some questions, and he had kind of the same recovery. Just with the rehab and keeping up with it--kind of give him some pointers.

"He’s an older guy, so it kind of feels weird, but he’s bounced back really good, he feels good, so that’s good for him."

In Engram, Rudolph has a fan. "He’s a receiving threat, he’s a blocking threat, he’s really smart in the film room," Engram said of what Rudolph brings to the table.

"I learn from him, every meeting he teaches me something and I know it’s the same for the rest of the guys. He literally is going to help us in every aspect of the game and I’m really excited about it."

Rudolph has returned the favor in helping Engram and the rest of the tight ends with their continued development. And just as much as Engram is a fan of Rudolph's, Rudolph is a fan of Engram's.

"I’ve been a huge fan of Evan’s for a while watching him the last four years. Extremely excited for him this year. He’s as explosive a tight end that I’ve certainly been around and that I’ve watched in this league," he said.

And just as Engram helped his older peer through his recovery from foot surgery, Rudolph is returning the favor.

"I’ve seen a lot of football. I’ve been around a lot of football," Rudolph said. "We have an unbelievable coach in our room in (Tight Ends Coach) Derek Dooley, and if I can ever add anything to the way that he’s teaching stuff or the way that he sees things because I’ve been around a lot, I’ve seen a lot of things.

"Just trying to bring these guys along and help them reach their full potential and be the best tight ends they can be."

