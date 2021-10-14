October 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How Patrick Graham Plans to Improve the Giants' Defense

It's too late to scrap the entire scheme, but Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he'll probably roll a few things back to help his struggling players play faster.
Author:

After finishing as a top-12 defense last season, big things were expected of the New York Giants defense Year 2 of the Patrick Graham system.

So far, the Giants have failed to come anywhere close to mastering the new wrinkles Graham has installed to take the defense to the next level. in fact, they've struggled to do some of the things they did so well last season when they were still learning the system on the fly.

How bad has it been? Graham used the word “unacceptable,” a tame descriptor by comparison to what some Giants fans have used for the play of a defense that ranks 29th in yards per game allowed (408.6), 27th against the run (138.4 yards/game), 22nd against the pass (270.2 yards/game) and which is allowing an average of 27.8 points per game.

As Graham said, unacceptable.

“We’ve got to improve, for sure,” said defensive back Logan Ryan. “Just too many mental errors—didn’t execute our game plan. You play anybody like that, you’re not going to beat anyone in the league. The league’s too good, too much parity – and Dallas is a pretty good team. You don’t play well against them (then) you’re going to lose like that. It just shows you how you’ve got to be on your game every game.”

To help the defense get back on track, Graham spoke about simplifying things.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Patrick Grama
Play
News

How Patrick Graham Plans to Improve the Giants' Defense

It's too late to scrap the entire scheme, but Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he'll probably roll a few things back to help his struggling players play faster.

34 seconds ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) heads to the locker room on a medical cart in the first half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Interviews

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Breaks Silence on Latest Injury

Saquon Barkley revealed the wide range of emotions he experienced after yet another betrayal by his body.

1 hour ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Week 6 Injury Report Update: Jones, Thomas Improving

The Giants could be getting back some of their walking wounded this weekend.

2 hours ago

“Right now, when you do that self-evaluation and you’re leading into the game, you have to start with yourself. That’s what I do and I’m sure that’s what you guys do in your profession, but we’ve got to simplify. How can I make it so we’re playing faster, we’re playing with confidence and everything?” Graham said.

“To me, the simpler we can make it – I know this, we have good players. We have good players. Let me let them play, does that make sense? So, if that means simplifying or doing a better job of coaching whatever the scheme is – doesn’t mean we’re going to challenge and ask them to do something, maybe get a check here or there, something like that – but it’s definitely part of the process.”

If that’s what Graham feels is best, Ryan is on board.

“I think his job as D-coordinator is to put us in a position to play fast and play well,” he said. “If he felt like we weren’t playing fast enough or didn’t play well enough, simplifying is always the quickest fix, the best fix, to just allow our players to play. I think that if Pat says that then I agree that that could help.”

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Patrick Grama
News

How Patrick Graham Plans to Improve the Giants' Defense

34 seconds ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) heads to the locker room on a medical cart in the first half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Interviews

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Breaks Silence on Latest Injury

1 hour ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

New York Giants Week 6 Injury Report Update: Jones, Thomas Improving

2 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (blue) on the field during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Offers Blunt Critique of His Defense

5 hours ago
Daniel Jones gets carted off after suffering a concussion against he Dallas Cowboys.
News

Daniel Jones Continues to Progress Through Concussion Protocol

6 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions Answered by Rams Digest Publisher Nick Cothrel

6 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is helped onto the cart after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Need to Ensure They Do Right by Daniel Jones After Scary Looking Head Injury

10 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
News

How Joe Judge Can Tell Giants Are Still Buying In Despite Tough Times

Oct 13, 2021