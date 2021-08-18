How the Giants Plan to Help Kadarius Toney Make Up for Lost Practice Time

The Giants are being patient as first-round pick Kadarius Toney attempts to overcome some physical setbacks. And when he returns, there's a plan in place to get him up to speed as quickly as possible.

The good news for New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is he's been a star pupil in the receivers room this summer.

But knowing what to do and demonstrating that one knows how to do it are two very different things.

While the Giants aren't quite at the point where they're about to declare their first-round draft pick's rookie season a washout, Toney's inability to get on the field much this summer between his COVID-19 bout and a more recent dealing with an undisclosed issue have certainly raised some questions as to what the team will be able to get out of him.

As with all its other players working to return from ailments, the coaching staff is taking things slowly with Toney in terms of his on-field rehab, which is why head coach Joe Judge has declined to say when he anticipates having Toney back at full-fo at practice.

"I’m not going to set a time on it. Again, we’re going to check with the trainers," Judge said.

"We’ll see how he progresses and what his workload in Cleveland will look like this week."

In the meantime, the Giants coaches have been drilling home the mental aspect of the game, of which receivers coach Tyke Tolbert proudly shared how Toney has been the star pupil in the receivers classroom this summer.

"He's way ahead. He's not behind it all. It's matter of fact, some of the questions I asked some of the guys in the room, I tried to trick them," Tolbert said.

"If they don't get it right. I asked Kadarius and he gets it right every time. So he's like the guy that I go to and when other guys stumble on some questions, he answers the for them with a smile."

Still, Tolbert acknowledged that knowing what to do is one thing while demonstrating that knowledge through physical activity is quite another.

For a receiver like Toney, who is still kind of new to playing the position, Tolbert has a plan for the former Florida star once he's approved to return to make sure that the knowledge displayed in the classroom quickly catches up with the execution on the field.

"It's just really just fundamentals and technique," he said. "He needs a lot of technique work and fundamental work like they all.

"It's going to take some more, maybe some extra time before practice, after practice to master a few things a day. They say 'Rome, wasn't built in a day'--it's so true with him. So we're going to try to master a few things a day as he gets up to speed so when it's time to hit the field for the first game, he's ready to go."

Such as?

"Just fundamentals and technique top of the routes type stuff and making sure your pad level is good," he said. "Just really those types of things. It's been new for him and all the rookies and it's gonna take some time with him, but I think he'll catch on pretty fast."

This isn't the first time the Giants have run into this kind of situation with a first-round pick. In 2014, receiver Odell Beckham Jr was hampered through most of his rookie camp with a hamstring strain that cost him the first four games of the season.

That didn't stop Beckham from going on to post 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in that shortened season.

But what Toney has going for him that Beckham didn't necessarily have at the time is a much better group of co-stars.

Whereas Beckham became the primary provider on a Giants offense whose only other player of note was fellow receiver Victor Cruz (until a season-ending knee injury removed him from the equation), Toney is part of a much deeper skill position group set to share the load on offense.

"He’ll get there. He’s working his fanny off, getting healthy," general manager Dave Gettleman said of Toney. "He’s had that stop and start, but it doesn’t make us any less enthused about him.

"The kid’s got tremendous talent and he’s been great inside with his rehab. He’s been terrific in the classroom. He’s engaged and the kid wants to be out there. He’s a competitor.”

