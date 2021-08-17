August 17, 2021
What the New York Giants Are Getting in CB Josh Jackson
The Giants sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Packers in exchange for Josh Jackson. Here's a look at what they're potentially getting in Jackson.
Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

New Giants cornerback Josh Jackson is on his way to the Giants after New York made a deal with the Green Bay Packers to send Isaac Yiadom to the Packers for Jackson.

While on the surface, it appears the Giants got the better of the deal because of their cost to initially acquire Yiadom from the Broncos last year for a conditional seventh-round pick and then turn around and flip him to the Packers for a former second-round pick, the jury is still out on Jackson.

Following a decent rookie campaign in which he finished with 41 tackles, ten stops, and allowed 66.7% of the pass targets against him to be complete for 552 yards and four touchdowns with 11 pass breakups, he has seen his stock trend in the wrong direction.

Jackson was at one point considered a potential first-round pick following a breakout season in his final year at Iowa in which he intercepted a nation’s-best eight passes and broke up ten others to finish with 18 passes defensed.

However, Jackson wasn't quite able to build on that momentum once he got to the NFL and had recently fallen behind Kabion Ento on the depth chart as part of the second-string duo, including Eric Stokes.

Jackson had a rough preseason opener last week against the Texans. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted ten times and allowed seven pass receptions for 91 yards, 14 after the catch.

Three of those completions came on the Packers' opening defensive series.

Jackson, who played 44 snaps at outside cornerback, also had a pass breakup, finishing with a 98.3 rating in coverage in that game. In three NFL seasons, the 6'0", 196-pound Jackson did not record an interception and had just 12 pass breakups to his name, 11 of those coming during his rookie campaign in 2018. 

Bill Huber of Packer Central contributed to this report. 

