Giants Joe Judge Feels Good About Daniel Jones's Future

Judge sounds willing remain committed to Daniel Jones even though the team might not be able to complete its evaluation of the third-year signal caller this season.

Among the numerous plans that have gone astray for the New York Giants this season is that they're now facing an abbreviated season with Daniel Jones, their starting quarterback, who currently remains out with a neck injury.

The injury, Jones's third in as many NFL seasons, is presumably hampering the Giants' evaluation of Jones, of whom this year they were looking to take a significant step forward in his development.

That hasn't quite happened to a combination of factors, including the injuries to his skill position players that has seen the Giants field a fully loaded offensive slate on only six snaps this season, and the tumultuous performance of former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and, currently, his successor Freddie Kitchens.

Jones, for his part, has shown a little bit of improvement. His 64.3 percent completion rate is the best mark of his three-year career, and if his season were indeed to end today, he'd have only seven interceptions.

But there are other metrics where the needle hasn't budged, specifically in touchdowns thrown (10), bad throws made (career-high 18.4 percent), and throws made on target (76.1 percent, which is below some of the better passers in the NFL.

He also has seven fumbles with two lost, which is slightly better than last year's total of 10 fumbles, three balls lost.

The Giants will have to decide on Jones's option year by next May. Had he taken the type of leap they expected from him, the decision would have been a no-brainer. Still, the stall in his growth combined with another interrupted by injury could be just enough to give the Giants and whoever is in the general manager's chair next year some pause.

If Jones's season were to end this week--a possibility, albeit one Giants head coach Joe Judge has continued to refuse to embrace openly--Judge asked if he has seen enough of the quarterback to make a long-term commitment to him.

"I feel good about Daniel already," Judge said. "I want him to keep growing and developing his craft. Obviously he is a great asset to our team... Daniel has done a good job growing for us and we're going to keep pushing forward with him."

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community