New York Giants Assistant Coaching Update

Here's the latest on what we know about the Giants assistant coaching staff.

The New York Giants have yet to announce additional coaching hires beyond head coach Brian Daboll, but the assistant coaching staff is rounding into shape.

The NFL Network reported that the team interviewed Adam Henry for its receivers coach spot, previously held by Tyke Tolbert, who went to Chicago.

Henry, a former NFL receiver who was with the Saints in 1994-1996 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State, was with the Giants in 2017-2017 on Ben McAdoo's staff. 

The 49-year-old broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Oakland Raiders in 2008 as an offensive quality control coach, a role he held for two seasons before switching assignments to work with the team's tight ends from 2009-2011.

Henry then went to LSU, where he was the wide receivers coach/Pass Game Coordinator from 2012-2014 before returning to the NFL in 2015 with the 49ers as their receivers coach and then to the Giants for two seasons.

Since leaving the Giants, Henry has been the receivers coach for the Browns (2018–2019) and the Cowboys (since 2020). 

Meanwhile, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that Don "Wink" Martindale, the Giants reported defensive coordinator, is looking at bringing some of his old defensive assistants over from the Ravens to the Giants.

Those assistants include inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan and outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, who were on the Ravens staff.

Martindale also reportedly is eyeing former NFL defender Bryan Cox, who has primarily been defensive line coach for most of his NFL coaching career--he last coached with the Falcons in 2016--for a similar position with the Giants. 

Here is a rundown of what's been reported regarding the Giants assistant coaching staff. (Job titles are tentative and subject to change.)

  • Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka 
  • Defensive Coordinator: Wink Martindale 
  • Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey 
  • Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney 
  • Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson 
  • Receivers: Adam Henry (interviewing)
  • Tight Ends: Andy Bischoff
  • Defensive Line: Bryan Cox (reportedly)
  • Inside Linebackers: Rob Ryan (reportedly)
  • Outside Linebackers: Drew Wilkins (reportedly)
  • Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson 
  • Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Treier 
  • Assistant Special Teams: Anthony Blevins 

