New York Giants Injury Status Update: Jones, Receivers, and More
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) worked on the side during the team's Wednesday practice. Jones, who came out fully dressed for the team's light walk-through, is currently in the protocol and is unlikely to be ready in time for the team's Week 6 homes game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jones, always the leader and competitor, didn't use his injury as an excuse to take it easy while he did his work with the trainers. And while Judge tried to play coy regarding the various scenarios presented to him by the media about if there was a chance of Jones plying Sunday, based on where he is in the league's return to participation protocol (Phase 2), Jones appears to be a long shot for this weekend.
In other injury news, receivers Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, and Darius Slayton took part in the individual drills, which were open to the media. All three receivers looked to be moving with no issues, including running and cutting. They will likely be listed as limited on the team's injury report.
Safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) also participated in the open part of the practice. And second-year linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring), who has been on injured reserve, looks like he's been designated to return, as he was out on the field moving around.
