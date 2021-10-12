New York Giants Come Crashing Down to Reality in MMQB’s Latest NFL Power Ranking Poll

The Giants gave everyone a glimpse into how competitive they could be against a good Saints team in Week 4. Alas, that appears to have been just a tease after what they did against the Cowboys last week.

It was fun while it lasted.

The New York Giants looked like a team on the rise after their big-time upset win in overtime against the Saints in Week 4. Alas, the Big Blue Machine, which last week jumped from No. 30 to No. 25 in the MMQB power ranking poll, came crashing back down to earth this week, dropping two spots to No. 27.

Notes Albert Breer of the Giants’ descent:

Another team beset by injuries, and with the Rams, Panthers, and Chiefs up next, it’ll take an upset somewhere to avoid 1–4 becoming 1–7. Joe Judge has his work cut out for him.

Breer ain’t kidding when he says Giants head coach Joe Judge has his work cut out for him. The Giants are projected to be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), starting running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), and starting receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) this weekend against a soaring Los Angeles Rams team.

They’ll continue without inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL, IR) and top offensive linemen Nick Gates (broken leg, IR), and Shane Lemieux (knee, IR).

They’re also keeping every appendage they have crossed that they’ll have left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) available for Sunday’s game.

That’s an excessive amount of injuries to deal with, especially after last season when the team was relatively healthy except for Barkley (ACL) last season,

Yikes!

While it's a small consolation that the Giants have the likes of the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, and Dolphins propping them up in the power ranking polls, at the end of the day, that doesn't help reinforce the team's playoff aspirations.

Alas for the Giants, the NFL doesn’t have a mercy rule, nor is it about to postpone games because a team is missing its top players. It’s up to the coaches to take the backup talent they spent so much time evaluating in the preseason games and turn them into a semi-functional unit.

It won’t be easy—it never is. But miracles can and do happen, and if this Giants team can somehow muster up a 3-2 record over its next five games—yes, it’s a long shot, and no, I don’t think it would be advisable to bet the ranch—then this coaching staff deserves to be considered for a year-end bonus.

