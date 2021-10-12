October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Come Crashing Down to Reality in MMQB’s Latest NFL Power Ranking Poll

The Giants gave everyone a glimpse into how competitive they could be against a good Saints team in Week 4. Alas, that appears to have been just a tease after what they did against the Cowboys last week.
Author:

It was fun while it lasted.

The New York Giants looked like a team on the rise after their big-time upset win in overtime against the Saints in Week 4. Alas, the Big Blue Machine, which last week jumped from No. 30 to No. 25 in the MMQB power ranking poll, came crashing back down to earth this week, dropping two spots to No. 27.

Notes Albert Breer of the Giants’ descent:

Another team beset by injuries, and with the Rams, Panthers, and Chiefs up next, it’ll take an upset somewhere to avoid 1–4 becoming 1–7. Joe Judge has his work cut out for him.

Breer ain’t kidding when he says Giants head coach Joe Judge has his work cut out for him. The Giants are projected to be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), starting running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), and starting receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) this weekend against a soaring Los Angeles Rams team.

They’ll continue without inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL, IR) and top offensive linemen Nick Gates (broken leg, IR), and Shane Lemieux (knee, IR).

They’re also keeping every appendage they have crossed that they’ll have left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) available for Sunday’s game.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Play
News

New York Giants Come Crashing Down to Reality in MMQB’s Latest NFL Power Ranking Poll

The Giants gave everyone a glimpse into how competitive they could be against a good Saints team in Week 4. Alas, that appears to have been just a tease after what they did against the Cowboys last week.

1 minute ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
News

Contrite Kadarius Toney Opens Up About His Lapse in Judgment

Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney said his throwing a punch is not the example he wants to set for young fans.

53 minutes ago
Daniel Jones gets carted off after suffering a concussion against he Dallas Cowboys.
Play
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones's Continued Use as a Runner

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is once again in danger of missing a game for the third straight season thanks to his suffering an injury as a runner.

2 hours ago

That’s an excessive amount of injuries to deal with, especially after last season when the team was relatively healthy except for Barkley (ACL) last season,

Yikes!

While it's a small consolation that the Giants have the likes of the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, and Dolphins propping them up in the power ranking polls, at the end of the day, that doesn't help reinforce the team's playoff aspirations.

Alas for the Giants, the NFL doesn’t have a mercy rule, nor is it about to postpone games because a team is missing its top players. It’s up to the coaches to take the backup talent they spent so much time evaluating in the preseason games and turn them into a semi-functional unit.

It won’t be easy—it never is. But miracles can and do happen, and if this Giants team can somehow muster up a 3-2 record over its next five games—yes, it’s a long shot, and no, I don’t think it would be advisable to bet the ranch—then this coaching staff deserves to be considered for a year-end bonus.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
News

New York Giants Come Crashing Down to Reality in MMQB’s Latest NFL Power Ranking Poll

1 minute ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
News

Contrite Kadarius Toney Opens Up About His Lapse in Judgment

53 minutes ago
Daniel Jones gets carted off after suffering a concussion against he Dallas Cowboys.
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones's Continued Use as a Runner

2 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Injury Updates: Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks; Rodarius Williams Has Torn ACL

16 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linemen. The Giants defeat the Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 5 Loss

18 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 5 Postgame Musings

20 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs from the tackle of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
News

Giants WR Kadarius Toney Apologizes for Losing Cool

22 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a third quarter touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Report Card: Outclassed

Oct 11, 2021