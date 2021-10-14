New York Giants Week 6 Injury Report Update: Jones, Thomas Improving

The Giants could be getting back some of their walking wounded this weekend.

Good news could be on the horizon for the banged-up New York Giants.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) were upgraded to limited in Thursday's practice after being projected to be non-participants in Wednesday's session.

Jones is currently in the latter stages of the league protocol after suffering a nasty blow to the head last weekend just before halftime in the Giants' loss to Dallas. The hit left him woozy and unable to stand on his own. He was carted off after struggling to walk under his own power.

Jones, who has missed time in each of his first two seasons, was a non-contact participant in practice. Jones, by virtue of the position he plays, usually is in the red non-contact jersey anyway. This week, the difference is in the number of snaps he took during practice, snaps he shared with backup Mike Glennon.

Head coach Joe Judge has said that if Jones clears the protocol and doesn't experience any setbacks, he'll play Sunday against the Rams.

The Giants are also hoping to get Thomas, their starting left tackle, back for Sunday. Last week, Thomas was active for the game against Dallas, but he didn't et any snaps by design. Thus far this week, according to this video, Thomas appears to have been rotating with Matt Peart at left tackle while Nate Solder, who played left tackle last week, moved back to right tackle.

Receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom have been dealing with hamstring ailments, were both limited as well. Shepard told reporters Wednesday that he was feeling good about his chances of returning this weekend after missing the last two games.

The rest of the players listed as limited include OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DB Nate Ebner (quad), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), DB Logan Ryan (hip), OL Matt Skura (knee), and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle). Linebacker Justin Hilliard was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. Both are not expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Rams. The Giants also continue to list cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee) on their injury report. Williams tore his ACL last week and will be landing on IR sooner than later.

