NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys to have fans at home games in 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced on Wednesday that the Cowboys plan on playing all of their home games in front of fans in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several NFL teams have already ruled out having fans at games this season; however, Jones believes it is important to have fans in the stadium as an inspirational gesture to the country.

WASHINGTON | No fans at FedEx Field in 2020

The Washington Football team announced on Wednesday that it would "kick-off" the 2020 season without fans in attendance for home games.

The wording of the statement seems to indicate that fans won't be permitted to attend games at FedEx field to start the season, but doesn't rule out the possibility of fans attending games later in the season if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

NEW YORK | Giants sign Prince Smith after Ross Cockrell walks

The Giants signed undrafted rookie cornerback Prince Smith on Wednesday after failing to agree with veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell.

Smith initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of New Hampshire but was waived last week and is now set to compete for a roster spot with the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA | Howard Mudd passes away

Former Eagles offensive line coach Howard Mudd passed at the age of 78, his family announced Wednesday. Mudd spent that last two weeks in the hospital after suffering several injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Mudd served as the Eagles' offensive line coach from 2011-12. 

Why Christian Angulo is a Name to Watch Among the Cornerback Competition

There's been a pattern developing regarding the type of defensive backs the Giants seem to favor for the perimeter. And not only does undrafted free agent Christian Angulo fit that type, but he also has some impressive film to back it up, his college coach said.

Jackson Thompson

by

Mangera

Blue Notes | What's Ahead for the Giants, Leaders Wanted and More

The Giants began Phase 2 of training camp. So what's in store for the team?

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Explains Why Adding a Veteran Cornerback isn't a Priority

Why Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't overly concerned about adding veteran depth at cornerback. Here's why.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Hold Intrasquad Scrimmages

No preseason games, no problem, as the Giants will create their own competitive environment.

Patricia Traina

Darius Slayton Shares His Thoughts About the Giants' New Offense

After posting a promising rookie season, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is excited about the potential the new system being installed by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett can bring to the team.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Hints at Plans for Jabrill Peppers' Talents

No, Jabrill Peppers isn't making the full-time switch to cornerback. But with head coach Joe Judge placing a big emphasis on cross-training, Peppers will likely be asked to do some things a cornerback might ordinarily be asked to do.

Patricia Traina

Giants Sign Cornerback Prince Smith

Team adds depth at cornerback after deal with Ross Cockrell falls through.

Patricia Traina

Update in DeAndre Baker's Legal Case

The Broward County Clerk’s Office officially posted the formal charging document against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker’s upcoming case vs. the State of Florida.

Pat Ragazzo

Dion Lewis: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

Running back Dion Lewis is going to be much more than just a backup to starter Saquon Barkley. So let's learn some more about his game and what he does well and what he doesn't do well.

Nick Falato

Jason Garrett Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones

If nothing else, the New York Giants need to find out this year if Daniel Jones is indeed their quarterback of the future. So far, so good, according to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina

by

bobwgrau