NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 13, 2020

DALLAS | Cowboys to have fans at home games in 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced on Wednesday that the Cowboys plan on playing all of their home games in front of fans in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several NFL teams have already ruled out having fans at games this season; however, Jones believes it is important to have fans in the stadium as an inspirational gesture to the country.

WASHINGTON | No fans at FedEx Field in 2020

The Washington Football team announced on Wednesday that it would "kick-off" the 2020 season without fans in attendance for home games.

The wording of the statement seems to indicate that fans won't be permitted to attend games at FedEx field to start the season, but doesn't rule out the possibility of fans attending games later in the season if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

NEW YORK | Giants sign Prince Smith after Ross Cockrell walks

The Giants signed undrafted rookie cornerback Prince Smith on Wednesday after failing to agree with veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell.

Smith initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of New Hampshire but was waived last week and is now set to compete for a roster spot with the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA | Howard Mudd passes away

Former Eagles offensive line coach Howard Mudd passed at the age of 78, his family announced Wednesday. Mudd spent that last two weeks in the hospital after suffering several injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Mudd served as the Eagles' offensive line coach from 2011-12.