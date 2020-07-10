NFC East Morning Run | July 10, 2020

WASHINGTON | Dan Snyder's Native American fund is running on empty

Washington football team owner Dan Snyder's “Washington Redskins Original Americans Foundation,” formed in 2014 with the mission of providing resources that provide genuine opportunities for tribal communities, reportedly hasn't been supporting the Native American community as much as advertised.

According to multiple reports, public records show it has only made $3.7 million in donations since it's founding.

PHILADELPHIA | Jeffrey Lurie reveals completion of Hitler documentary

Just days after Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson released an anti-Semantic Instagram post with falsified quotes from Adolf Hitler, team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that his production company Play Action Pictures has completed production of a documentary entitled “The Meaning of Hitler.”

DALLAS | Experts peg Ezekiel Elliot as a top-3 running back

A media outlet's talent survey of NFL league executives, coaches, scouts, and players has ranked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot as a top-3 running back. However, one NFL offensive coach ranked Elliott as the 11th-best back in 2020.

NEW YORK | Why Leonard Williams will take Giants most significant defensive leap

Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams is entering a contract year for the Giants in 2020 in a defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, that might help Williams achieve the dominant level of play he achieved under for Jets head coach Todd Bowles.