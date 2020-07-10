GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Dan Snyder's Native American fund is running on empty

Washington football team owner Dan Snyder's “Washington Redskins Original Americans Foundation,” formed in 2014 with the mission of providing resources that provide genuine opportunities for tribal communities, reportedly hasn't been supporting the Native American community as much as advertised.

According to multiple reports, public records show it has only made $3.7 million in donations since it's founding.

PHILADELPHIA | Jeffrey Lurie reveals completion of Hitler documentary

Just days after Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson released an anti-Semantic Instagram post with falsified quotes from Adolf Hitler, team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that his production company Play Action Pictures has completed production of a documentary entitled “The Meaning of Hitler.”

DALLAS | Experts peg Ezekiel Elliot as a top-3 running back

A media outlet's talent survey of NFL league executives, coaches, scouts, and players has ranked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot as a top-3 running back. However, one NFL offensive coach ranked Elliott as the 11th-best back in 2020.

NEW YORK | Why Leonard Williams will take Giants most significant defensive leap

Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams is entering a contract year for the Giants in 2020 in a defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, that might help Williams achieve the dominant level of play he achieved under for Jets head coach Todd Bowles. 

Giants Week 15 Opponent Breakdown | Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. will get his first look at his former team when the Browns come to Metlife Stadium in Week 15.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Which Giant Will Take the Biggest Leap on Defense?

Leonard Williams needs to finish sacks, but is that attainable in 2020?

Nick Falato

Over/Under Predictions for the Giants' 2020 Season

How good will the Giants be in certain team and individual statistical areas? Let's try to forecast some key stats.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot making an $85,000 donation to the North Texas Foodbank.

Jackson Thompson

A Glimpse Inside OT Andrew Thomas’ Off-season Training Program

What has Giants first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas been working on ahead of reporting for his first NFL training camp? His trainer offers a glimpse at some of the drills they've been doing and the reason behind them.

Pat Ragazzo

Lorenzo Carter: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly

Lorenzo Carter has a lot of tools, but how can he maximize these tools to finally take the step forward the Giants have been expecting from him?

Nick Falato

Countdown to Camp: Which Giant Will Take the Biggest Leap on Offense?

Much was expected of our choice to take the biggest jump on the Giants offense for this year. Nick Falato breaks down what happened and why he thinks this third-year player will finally reach the levels many expected of him.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | July 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with DeSean Jackson's controversial Instagram posts.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 7, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Donald Trump's thoughts on the potential name change coming to Washington.

Jackson Thompson

Revealing the Key Lesson the Giants Can Learn from Patrick Mahomes' Contract

Patrick Mahomes' rise to stardom is a big reminder of why it's important for a team to determine if it has its franchise quarterback on the roster while he's on his rookie deal.

Patricia Traina

