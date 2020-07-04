GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Team name change imminent?

With pressure from sponsors, public figures, and even the federal government, the Washington football team seems to be poised for a name change.

The organization released a statement on Friday saying it will be reviewing its name; the Wall Street Journal reported that a name change is likely to go into effect in time for the 2020 season.

NEW YORK | How has Daniel Jones - Dwayne Haskins debate aged?

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins are set to enter their second NFL season, both with new offensive coordinators.

The outlook of the two quarterbacks following their rookie seasons and the decisions the two organizations have made around the quarterbacks show two quarterbacks that appear to be on different paths.

DALLAS | Rumors of pursuing David Njoku are false

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is reportedly seeking a trade. However, rumors claiming interest by the Cowboys in acquiring acquire Njoku are inaccurate, according to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

PHILADELPHIA | COVID-19 raises Eagles players concerns for 2020 season

With the NFL season set to kick off in two months, players and representatives have voiced their concerns about the conditions of an NFL season commencing amid a COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that would come with it.

According to one player rep, one major question is why players are even playing if so many restrictions are put in place for off-the-field activity.

Fireworks go off in World's Fair Park during Festival on the Fourth on Monday, July 4, 2016.
Wishing you a safe Independence Day.© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Giants Player Profile: Eric Tomlinson, TE

Is there enough room for two blocking tight ends on the Giants' roster?

Nick Falato

Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins: A Tale of Two Quarterbacks

Ahead of the 2019 draft, many people thought the Giants might draft New Jersey native and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins to be their franchise quarterback. The Giants, to much dismay by the fan base, instead went with Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6. As the two enter their respective second seasons, let's look back at those decisions and how things appear to be trending.

Jackson Thompson

Reader Mailbag: A No. 1 Receiver, Possible Roster Tweaks Due to COVID-19 and More

Let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Yea or Nay? Would Giants Fans Be Willing to Sign a Waiver to Attend Games Despite COVID-19 Risk?

With there being talk about the NFL requiring fans to sign a waiver releasing teams of any liability as it relates to COVID-19, I asked my Twitter followers if they would be willing to sign a waiver if it meant being allowed into games. Body

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Dalvin Tomlinson, DL

Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the Giants' best pieces on defense going into 2020, but will he be around longterm?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Hire First Full-time Female Scout

So who is Hannah Burnett, the Giants first full-time female scout? Let's find out.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with FedEx asking the Redskins to change their team name.

Jackson Thompson

Talk About a Sore Loser

Patriots fan who pulled off a 2009 jewelry heist that included over two dozen Giants Super Bowl XLII rings was upset over the Giants' spoiling the Patriots perfect season.

Patricia Traina

Report: Training Camp Rosters Could Be Reduced

Here's how the NFL can make it up to those players who might end up cut before they get a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Levine Toilolo, TE

How often will the ace blocking tight end Levine Toilolo see the field in 2020?

Nick Falato