NFC East Morning Run | July 4, 2020

WASHINGTON | Team name change imminent?

With pressure from sponsors, public figures, and even the federal government, the Washington football team seems to be poised for a name change.

The organization released a statement on Friday saying it will be reviewing its name; the Wall Street Journal reported that a name change is likely to go into effect in time for the 2020 season.

NEW YORK | How has Daniel Jones - Dwayne Haskins debate aged?

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins are set to enter their second NFL season, both with new offensive coordinators.

The outlook of the two quarterbacks following their rookie seasons and the decisions the two organizations have made around the quarterbacks show two quarterbacks that appear to be on different paths.

DALLAS | Rumors of pursuing David Njoku are false

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is reportedly seeking a trade. However, rumors claiming interest by the Cowboys in acquiring acquire Njoku are inaccurate, according to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

PHILADELPHIA | COVID-19 raises Eagles players concerns for 2020 season

With the NFL season set to kick off in two months, players and representatives have voiced their concerns about the conditions of an NFL season commencing amid a COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that would come with it.

According to one player rep, one major question is why players are even playing if so many restrictions are put in place for off-the-field activity.