CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Exclusive: Cowboys Stunning Answer To Rumor Of Browns Trade For TE Njoku

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The suddenly-crowded tight ends room in Cleveland has budding star David Njoku demanding a trade from the Browns, per new agent Drew Rosenhaus. That much is fact.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time,"‬ Rosenhaus told ESPN.

But the Dallas Cowboys having expressed interest as a "potential suitor'' for the 23-year-old Njoku? That much, according to two CowboysSi.com sources inside The Star, is fiction.

"That,'' one source told us as the Friday news broke, "sounds like an agent creation.''

Added a second source: "Nope. No interest.''

Rosenhaus, of course, is one of the best in the business in terms of stirring up attention for clients. And whispering to a prominent media outlet - whether it's ESPN or Cleveland.com - about a connection with the Cowboys is an outstanding way to "stir things up.''

Dallas just made a commitment to a young tight end in which it believes in Blake Jarwin. The Cowboys also signed blocking tight end Blake Bell, formerly a part-time starter with the Chiefs, and also have recent draftee Dalton Schultz on the roster. None of that means Njoku, a former first-round pick, might not represent an upgrade. And as he's scheduled to make $2.6 million this year and a little over $6 million in 2021, the price (in terms of salary) is not outrageous.

But there is another "price.'' The story out of Cleveland also suggests that the Browns will be asking for a first-round draft pick in return in a trade. And we can promise you such a thing has never been discussed inside The Star.

In fact, the Cowboys front office - well-known to be very astute when it comes to crossing the i's and dotting the t's - isn't even aware that Njoku's new agent is Rosenhaus. (The player changed his representation two days ago.) You would think that if Dallas is in the middle of fishing around for a deal involving Njoku and Rosenhaus - an agent who this organization knows well - that Dallas would at least know that Rosenhaus is actually their "target's'' agent. But they did not.

That's not an indictment of the front office; it's a hint that "the Njoku thing'' is news to them.

"It's all quiet here on this idea,'' the source said Friday from inside The Star.

That hasn't stopped wild speculation that Dallas might offer a trade chip in cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. But that speculation, again, isn't coming from Frisco. And while this is a never-say-never business, the fact that all of this Njoku-to-Dallas stuff is news to the Cowboys means ... that it's not really news.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Happy July 4th! 244 Candles To Celebrate American Sports

Happy July 4th! Here, We Cite 244 Candles To Celebrate American Sports - Dallas Cowboys and DFW and Beyond

Richie Whitt

Dak Prescott Cowboys Contract Watch: 'Deadlines Make Deals'

Looking for a Dak Prescott prediction? Look no further than some advice that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once told Sports Illustrated reporter, Mike Fisher…

BriAmaranthus

‘A Clean Slate’: New Staff Means A New Chance For The Underrated Jourdan Lewis To Impress As A Dallas Cowboys Cornerback

‘A Clean Slate’: New Staff Means A New Chance For The Underrated Jourdan Lewis To Impress As A Dallas Cowboys Cornerback

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys and What's True Or False?

Whitt's End: The Dallas Cowboys and What's True Or False? - Part Of Our Weekly DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Cam Newton joins Dak Prescott in Top NFL MVP odds

Cam Newton joins Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in top NFL MVP odds - and the always-in-contention Patriots make it an intriguing bet

BriAmaranthus

by

WareD94

Dallas Cowboys Lose 2 More Preseason Games (Now Just 2 More To Dump)

COVID-19 Has Caused The NFL To Again Slice Away at Its Meaningless Preseason Schedule, So TheDallas Cowboys Lose Two More Exhibition Games - Meaning Now There Are Just Two More To Dump

Mike Fisher

Gerald McCoy 'Loves' That Cowboys Scheme 'Will Let Me Be Me'

New Dallas Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy 'Loves' That The Cowboys Defensive Scheme 'Will Let Me Be Me'

Mike Fisher

Heath Explains Jump From Cowboys To Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Safety Jeff Heath Explains His NFL Free Agency Jump From the Dallas Cowboys To the Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Path To Super Bowl? Stay COVID-19-Free

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Clearest Path To The Super Bowl? Recognize The Team's Medical Staff as The MVPs And Stay COVID-19-Free

Mike Fisher

What the Dallas Cowboys Will Borrow From Patriots Belichick (No, Not Cam Or Cheating)

What the Dallas Cowboys Will Borrow From Patriots Belichick (No, Not Cam Or Cheating)

Mike Fisher