NFC East Morning Run | June 1, 2020

NEW YORK | Can rookie Carter Coughlin bolster the Giants pass rush in 2020?

Rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin was a seventh-round pick out of Minnesota in this year's draft. Still, even as a lesser-known prospect coming out of college, he has shown the ability to be a force on the edge.

Coughlin racked up 159 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, and 22.5 sacks in his career at Minnesota, and his high motor and football IQ are strong intangibles.

Coughlin will likely spend the bulk of his snaps on special teams as a rookie, but long term he could develop into a prominent defensive presence for the Giants.

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins seen passing with Devante Parker

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was seen passing to several familiar wide receivers over the weekend.

On Sunday, a video of Haskins making passing to Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker emerged on Twitter courtesy of Bleacher Report Girdiron.

On Saturday, Haskins himself tweeted a picture with wide receiver teammates Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr., and Kelvin Harmon.

PHILADELPHIA | Lane Johnson and DeSean Jackson reminisce about 2013 Snow Bowl

In the fifth episode of offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s podcast, Outside the Lane, he and wide receiver DeSean Jackson recalled a famous regular-season game from 2013 in which against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on December 4, the Eagles played through a blizzard and defeated Detroit in a high-scoring 34-20 victory.

“I remember that game,” said Jackson. “I couldn’t even feel my feet. I kept going over to the sideline, trying to get the heater, and it was like pins and needles, and I thought that might not be a good idea ... After that game, it took me literally like five hours to get the feeling back in my feet.”

DALLAS | What does Cowboys' tight end situation look like with Jason Witten's departure?

With long-time Cowboys tight end Jason Witten retiring for the second time this offseason, where does that leave the Cowboys' tight end situation for 2020?

NFL scouts rank the Cowboys tight end core as the third-best in the NFL, just ahead of Washington in fourth place and beneath Eagles and Giants for first and second.

Blake Jarwin is expected to take over as Dallas' primary tight end this season with Dalton Schultz, a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Stanford, as a versatile backup and former quarterback Blake Bell offering an interesting third-string experiment to the Cowboys coaching staff.