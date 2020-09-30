NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 30, 2020

DALLAS | Earl Thomas is back on the market for Cowboys

All-Pro safety Earl Thomas is reportedly not signing with the Houston Texans after it was reported that he was on Monday. This means that Thomas is still available for the Cowboys to sign if they are interested in adding Thomas to sure up their secondary.

The sudden cancelation of Thomas' signing with Houston does raise concerns about Thomas as to why the two parties backed out of the deal so suddenly.

Dallas should be wary about adding a presence like Thomas to their roster considering past character concerns and, more importantly, how his price tag could affect the Cowboys' cap space needed to re-sign quarterback Dak Prescott.

NEW YORK | Giants sign Cornerback Madre Harper

The Giants signed rookie cornerback Madre Harper from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad on Tuesday. Haper is an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois who was previously suspended and dismissed by Oklahoma State.

While injuries have hampered the Giants, additions to the secondary three games into the season do not reflect well on the roster's construction this offseason.

The Giants have been unable to find a steady starter opposite of James Bradberry after DeAndre Baker became entangled in legal issues, and Sam Beal opted out.

PHILADELPHIA | Dallas Goedert reportedly has broken ankle

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert reportedly has a broken left ankle with a ligament torn from the bone, which has put the rest of his season in jeopardy, a source told Eagles Maven.

If Goedert is indeed out for the rest of the season, the importance of veteran tight end Zach Ertz will be revealed and could go a long way in helping him build leverage in his ongoing contract negotiations with the Eagles.

WASHINGTON | Nate Orchard promoted to the active roster

The Washington Football Team promoted defensive end Nate Orchard from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Orchard's presence should help alleviate the loss of defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, but with rookie defensive end Chase Young out as well, Washington's defensive line will still be heavily undermanned.