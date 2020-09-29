SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Add Cornerback Madre Harper to Roster

Jackson Thompson

Still unsatisfied with their collection of cornerbacks at the No. 2 spot, the Giants are adding another young corner to their group.

New York has signed rookie Madre Harper off the Raiders practice squad, even offering him a signing bonus to join the Giants roster, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, who was first with the report.

Harper, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois, started 15 games his junior and senior season as a transfer from Oklahoma State after being suspended and dismissed from the program in 2017 for a violation of team rules.

The 23-year-old Arlington, Texas, native stands 6'1" and 190 pounds. He had two interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a senior in 2019 and was an honorable mention all-conference.

The NFL Network's scouting report on Harper listed him as a priority free agent. They quoted an unnamed executive as saying Harper had poor film, but he has measurables teams seek.

Harper boasts elite NFL range and athleticism, having run a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical leap at his pro day. But questions about off-field issues and inconsistent technique are believed to have played a role in him going undrafted.

Harper began the season on the Raiders' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster, but will now get the chance to compete for playing time in a depleted Giants' secondary.

The Giants have had a revolving door at cornerback ever since DeAndre Baker, initially projected as the starter opposite of Bradberry, ran into legal issues that ultimately led to the Giants parting ways with him.

The situation wasn't helped when Sam Beal, their third-round pick int he 2018 supplemental draft, opted out of the season due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The Giants will need to clear a roster spot for Harper. Two names to watch include defensive back Adrian Colbert, who has been nursing a quad injury, and safety Jabrill Peppers, who has a sprained ankle.

Colbert is probably the more likely of the two to be moved off the 53-man roster and to injured reserve to make room for Harper. As for Peppers, head coach Joe Judge said Monday that he is day-to-day.

Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson indicated that Isaac Yiadom, who last week replaced Corey Ballentine as the starter opposite of Bradberry, would be back there again for the Giants this week. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LockedOn Giants: Sunday, Ugly Sunday

We all need a group hug after what the Giants showed during their Week 3 loss to a scaled-down 49ers team.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

How the Giants Can Try to Slow Down Aaron Donald

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is a one-man wrecking crew, particularly against the run. But it's been proven that he can be slowed down. Here's how.

Patricia Traina

James Bradberry Named One of NFL's Best Free-Agent Signings of 2020 by PFF

Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who signed as a free agent this off-season, has been paying off handsomely for the Giants so far.

Jackson Thompson

Biggest Numbers From The Giants’ Week 3 Loss To The 49ers

Besides the lopsided point total, here's a look at five statistics that contributed to the Giants 36-9 loss.

Mike Addvensky

by

Cowboyup

Giants Holding "Steady" in MMQB Week 4 Power Rankings

And that's not a good thing, either.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Week 4 | Los Angeles Rams First Look

Nick Falato has your initial scouting report on the Giants Week 4 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams

Nick Falato

LockedOn Giants: What's Wrong with the Giants?

Special guest Gene Clemons joins the latest podcast to help pinpoint some of the many things holding the Giants team back.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Monday Grind, NFC Least and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 29, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis suffering a torn bicep.

Jackson Thompson

Snap Chat: Thoughts About the Giants Week 3 Snap Counts

Here are a few random thoughts regarding the Giants' Week 3 snap counts.

Patricia Traina