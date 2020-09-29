Giants Add Cornerback Madre Harper to Roster

Still unsatisfied with their collection of cornerbacks at the No. 2 spot, the Giants are adding another young corner to their group.

New York has signed rookie Madre Harper off the Raiders practice squad, even offering him a signing bonus to join the Giants roster, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, who was first with the report.

Harper, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois, started 15 games his junior and senior season as a transfer from Oklahoma State after being suspended and dismissed from the program in 2017 for a violation of team rules.

The 23-year-old Arlington, Texas, native stands 6'1" and 190 pounds. He had two interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a senior in 2019 and was an honorable mention all-conference.

The NFL Network's scouting report on Harper listed him as a priority free agent. They quoted an unnamed executive as saying Harper had poor film, but he has measurables teams seek.

Harper boasts elite NFL range and athleticism, having run a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical leap at his pro day. But questions about off-field issues and inconsistent technique are believed to have played a role in him going undrafted.

Harper began the season on the Raiders' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster, but will now get the chance to compete for playing time in a depleted Giants' secondary.

The Giants have had a revolving door at cornerback ever since DeAndre Baker, initially projected as the starter opposite of Bradberry, ran into legal issues that ultimately led to the Giants parting ways with him.

The situation wasn't helped when Sam Beal, their third-round pick int he 2018 supplemental draft, opted out of the season due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The Giants will need to clear a roster spot for Harper. Two names to watch include defensive back Adrian Colbert, who has been nursing a quad injury, and safety Jabrill Peppers, who has a sprained ankle.

Colbert is probably the more likely of the two to be moved off the 53-man roster and to injured reserve to make room for Harper. As for Peppers, head coach Joe Judge said Monday that he is day-to-day.

Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson indicated that Isaac Yiadom, who last week replaced Corey Ballentine as the starter opposite of Bradberry, would be back there again for the Giants this week.