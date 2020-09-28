NFC East Week 3 Rewind | Sunday, Ugly Sunday

Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23 | False start in overtime keeps Eagles winless

The Eagles hosted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the first-overall pick in this year's draft, plus his teammates. While the home team matched the Bengals' effort, they couldn't beat him and had to settle for a tie.

The Eagles had a chance to win the game in overtime with a 59-yard Jake Elliot field goal, but a false start penalty on offensive guard Matt Pryor backed the Eagles out of field goal range, forcing them to settle for a punt and the tie.

Burrow completed 31 of 44 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, outdueling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who only completed 29 of 47 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Bengals' effort against the Eagles might come as a surprise to some considering Cincinnati is coming off a league-worst 2-14 campaign in 2019 while the Eagles' are coming off a division title.

However, it will be a moment of deja vu for others as the Eagles and Bengals tied 13-13 back in 2008.

The Eagles will go on the road to face the 2-1 49ers next Sunday.

Dallas 31, Seattle 38 | Dak's last pass falls short of a miracle

The Cowboys were looking for an epic comeback for the second week in a row, this time in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The Cowboys stormed back from a 15-point deficit in the second half to take a 31-30 lead. But then, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led an eight-play 75-yard game-winning drive, capped off with a 29-yard touchdown lob to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott nearly answered, leading Dallas within striking distance of the tying the game with a drive to the Seahawks' 22-yard line in the final minute.

Prescott dramatically avoided a would-be sack on the Cowboys' last offensive play, regained his footing, and lobbed a last-resort pass to the endzone. But it was intercepted by Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal to seal the win for Seattle.

Dallas fell to 1-2 and stays tied with Washington for first place in the NFC East. They will host the 2-1 Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Washington 20, Cleveland 34 | Chase Young, Matt Ioannidis injured

The Washington Football Team took the lead in the first quarter and third quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but a disastrous fourth quarter in which they gave up 17 points sent the team to its second-straight loss.

Even worse for Washington, defensive linemen Chase Young and Matt Ioannidis both left the game with injuries.

Young, the second-overall pick in this year's draft, left with a groin injury while Ioannidis suffered an arm injury.

Washington's defensive line has proven to be the team's strength in the early going, and losses to that unit would be catastrophic for the team.

However, neither injury appears to be serious as both Young and Ioannidis could walk with trainers on the sideline.

Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins had his worst game of the season, throwing for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Washington will host the 2-0 Ravens next Sunday.

San Francisco 36, New York 9 | Giants reach rock bottom

Against an injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers team, the Giants couldn't do anything meaningful on either side of the ball.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had arguably his worst game as a pro, throwing for just 179 yards, no touchdowns while committing two turnovers.

As further evidence of the team's offensive ineptitude, Jones was also the Giants' leading rusher with 49 yards on the ground while the rest of the running back group could only muster a total of 17.

Meanwhile, 49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who didn't have running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, or tight end George Kittle, passed for 343 yards and led the 49ers to their best offensive output of the season against the Giants' defense.

The Giants fell to 0-3 for the first time since their dismal 3-13 campaign in 2017, and things won't be getting any easier next week as they will face the Los Angeles Rams on the road.