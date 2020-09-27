Joe Burrow plays well, Bengals and Eagles settle for 23-23 tie

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Eagles were both hoping for their first win of the 2020 season on Sunday. Both teams are going to have to wait another week.

Neither team got into scoring range in overtime, as the defenses did just enough

The Bengals offense had the ball three times in the extra period, but punted all three times.

"I've never tied in my life," head coach Zac Taylor said.

Cincinnati led for most of the second half. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was sensational. He completed 31-of-44 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals relied on their rookies in this one, as second-round pick Tee Higgins had the first two touchdown receptions of his career.



Burrow connected with Higgins for a one-yard score late in the first half. He found the 21-year-old again in the third quarter, which gave the Bengals a 17-16 lead.

Cincinnati was forced to settle for two field goals in the fourth quarter, which gave Wentz and the Eagles a chance to tie the game and force overtime.

He drove Philadelphia down the field on a drive that was aided by two pass interference penalties — one on William Jackson III and one on Darius Phillips.

Wentz capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left. Elliott's extra point tied the game at 23. The former Bengals kicker made all four of his field goal attempts on Sunday.

In the Zone

Burrow completed 13-straight passes at one point during the second and third quarters. He went 13-for-13 for 124 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

He got into a rhythm with Tyler Boyd on the Bengals' first drive of the third quarter. The duo connected four times for 60 yards on that possession.

Boyd finished with 10 receptions for 125 yards (13 targets).

Turnovers

The Bengals forced two turnovers on Sunday. It was the first time they won the turnover battle this season.

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson got things going with his first career interception in the first quarter. Cornerback LeShaun Sims kept the turnover party going in the third quarter with the first interception of his career.

Vintage Gio

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard took a screen pass for 42-yards on 3rd-and-15 in the fourth quarter.

It was a vintage play by the 28-year-old. The Bengals blocked well downfield, which gave Bernard a giant running lane. It is Cincinnati's longest play of the season.

The drive ended with a 25-yard field goal by Randy Bullock. It gave the Bengals a 23-16 lead with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Movement in the Trenches

Fred Johnson got the start at right guard, but he didn't finish there. Billy Price took his spot in the second half.

Both players were called for false starts, but much like the first two Bengals' offensive line struggled to protect Burrow. Price was called for holding in overtime, which wiped out a completion to Higgins.

The rookie quarterback was sacked nine times on Sunday.

One Possession Losses

Taylor entered Sunday's game with an 0-10 record in one possession games. He's now 0-10-1 in one possession games after the tie with the Eagles.

The Bengals fall [or improve] to 0-2-1 this year.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!