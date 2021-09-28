Report: Giants Could Be Without Another Offensive Lineman this Week

The hits keep coming for the Giants offensive line and Ben Bredeson reportedly has a hand injury that could force him to miss some time.

Giants offensive lineman Ben Bredeson suffered a hand injury against the Flacons Sunday and could end up missing some time because of it, reports ESPN.

Bredeson, acquired in a trade with Baltimore on August 31, has been playing left guard for the Giants ever since the team lost Nick Gates in Week 2 to a broken leg. It's unclear when he was injured in Sunday's loss, but if he does indeed miss any playing time, that means the Giants will be on their fourth starter at left guard in as many games.

New York opened the season with Shane Lemieux as the starter. Lemieux re-aggravated a knee injury for which he recently underwent surgery after 17 plays in Week 1 and was replaced by Bredeson.

The following week, the coaches reshuffled the line, moving Gates from center to left guard. Gates suffered a broken leg in the first half of the game against the Washington Football Team and was lost for the season. Bredeson again came into the game in relief of a fallen starter.

The 23-year-old Bredeson, who played his college ball at Michigan, started last week's game against Atlanta and played all 70 snaps on offense. If he can't play Sunday when the Giants visit the Saints, it's possible that New York, who this week signed guard Wes Martin off Washington's practice squad, could be planning to plug Martin in at left guard.

