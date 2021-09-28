September 28, 2021
Winless New York Giants Giants Sink in Week 4 MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants are once again fading fast following a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
In Week 2, the New York Giants provided just the slightest glimmer of hope that they might be on the verge of turning things around even though they lost a close one to the Washington Football Team.

Alas for Big Blue, that glimmer of hope that better days might be ahead turned out to be a tase, as the Giants went out the following week and laid a rotten egg against a winless Atlanta Falcons team--on Eli Manning Day, no less.

As a result, after rising one spot in Week 3’s MMQB rankings, the Giants are right back to No. 30 this week, with only the Jets, shut out by the Denver Broncos last week, quarterback-less Houston Texans, and confuzzled Jacksonville Jaguars ranking behind them in the MMQB’s Week 4 NFL power rankings.

Noted MMQB’s Greg Bishop of the Giants:

I thought the G-Men could build off last season’s late success. I was wrong. So far, we have seen a star wideout yelling at somebody (it sure looked like quarterback Daniel Jones, but the yeller, prized wideout Kenny Golladay, said it was OC Jason Garrett); undisciplined play, all over; calls for Garrett’s firing; a step-back on defense after last season unit played above expectation; and much more. At least star running back Saquon Barkley appears to be rounding into full health. Too bad he can’t play tackle, center, or guard.

Things don't appear to be much more promising for the Giants in the weeks ahead. After failing to cash in on the “easy” part of their schedule, they now enter a ore challenging stretch of games against teams that are well beyond them in terms of rounding into shape. 

The list includes back-to-back road games against the soaring Saints and Cowboys, both 2-1, are on deck, followed by home games against the Rams and Panthers.

If that's not enough to cause some nail-biting inside of 1925 Giants Drive, the Giants will have to hold their own without inside linebacker Blake Martinez, lost this past weekend to a season-ending torn ACL, and possibly without receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom suffered hamstring strains in the Week 3 loss to the Falcons.

As he walked off the podium following the soul-crushing loss to the Falcons Sunday, Giants head coach Joe Judge was heard saying the Giants were going to be all right.

What’s not clear is if he was trying to convince those who could hear him or himself.

