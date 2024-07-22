Saquon Barkley Reveals When He Knew He Wouldn’t Be Returning to Giants
Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley recently opened up about his failed quest to remain a Giant for life, saying that he “never truly believed” that the Giants intended to match any offer he received in free agency.
Barkley, speaking with Dianna Russini of The Athletic in her new podcast The Scoop, dropped that nugget in a clip previewing the podcast. The clip accompanied a scene from Episode 2 of Hard Knocks, which is currently featuring the Giants. Schoen is seen in his office on the phone with Barkley, telling him that the right thing to do was to let him test the market.
“It was over after that phone call, in my opinion,” Barkley told Russini. “I never in my heart truly believed that they were going to match it or they only wanted me for a lower price. So, no matter what, I probably wasn’t going to go back.”
The Hard Knocks episode showed Schoen asking Barkley for a chance to match any offer he received on the market and would the running back give him his word of that happening.
Barkley, instead of answering in the affirmative, said flatly, “I mean, I already told you where I wanted to be.” Schoen took that to mean that the running back would give him a chance to match rather than to press the issue.
In Episode 3 of the Hard Knocks program, Schoen was shown checking in with Brkley’s agent, Ed Barry of CAA, to see where things stood. When Berry, whose side of the phone call was not aired in the program, told Schoen that the running back received an offer north of the three-year, $12.5 million APY the two sides had initially kicked around, Schoen told Berry, “I’m out.”
Barkley, meanwhile, signed with the Eagles for one million more in guaranteed money than what the Giants had reportedly offered him last summer when they were trying to get him signed long-term.
Barkley’s decision to sign with the Giants fiercest rival angered a number of Giants fans and apparently has broken he heart of team co-owner John Mara, who in the Hard Knocks episodes was shown voicing an opinion in favor of finding a way to make things work.
Schoen however poured the resources that otherwise might have gone toward Barkley into the offensive line and ito pass rusher Brian Burns, two areas on the team that were in dire need of a talent infusion.