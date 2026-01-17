Giants, John Harbaugh Still Hammering Out Contract Details: The Latest

As of 8 p.m. ET on Friday evening, the New York Giants and John Harbaugh were still working out some language in Harbaugh’s new deal, reportedly a five-year, $100 million pact to make him the next head coach of the team.

The lack of a signed contract is why the Giants have gone radio silent on the hire since the social media team posted a smirk on X (formerly Twitter).

😏 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2026

What’s the holdup?

For those who are growing anxious about whether the deal is on the verge of falling apart, that doesn’t appear to be the case, according to multiple reports indicating that the deal will get done when it does.

So what’s the holdup? ESPN reported that the two sides are still working through “ organizational and operational issues ,” with a gap that remains to be closed.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported something similar, saying that while the deal is still expected to be done, the issues are more about the reporting structure, who can do what, and how the organization is set.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Giants are (still) on track to officially hire John Harbaugh as their head coach. It has just taken some time. pic.twitter.com/GigJtEf5Mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2026

Gary Myers, who said the contract is between 30-40 pages in length, said that there is “no rush” within the organization to get the deal done by a certain date, adding that the introductory press conference will be on Tuesday, “likely between noon and 2 p.m.”

Myers added that “length and money are still being discussed despite reports of a 5-year $100M deal,” but that “power, final personnel say between Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen is no issue.”

What’s Ahead?

Once Harbaugh signs and holds his introductory press conference, he is expected to jump right into getting his staff together.

He will meet in person with members of the Giants' assistant coaching staff, who will be returning from a two-week vacation next week, once his deal is signed, sealed, and delivered.

At that point, Harbaugh will determine which former staff members he would like to retain and gauge who is interested in staying on.

Harbaugh and the Giants will also seek permission to speak with some of his Ravens staff about joining him in New York, including Todd Monken, who is regarded as a frontrunner for the offensive coordinator role.

In the meantime, the watch remains on for the official blue puff of smoke out of East Rutherford, signifying that the deal is officially done.

