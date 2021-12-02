Giants' Thursday Injury Report: Shepard, Rudolph Making Progress

The arrow looks like it's pointing up for receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Kyle Rudolph, both of whom have missed time with injuries.

Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) were listed as limited on Thursday, an upgrade for both players who haven't been able to practice since just after the bye week.

It's still too soon to know if Shepard and Rudolph will be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but that they're making progress is encouraging.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was also listed as a limited participant. The Giants are cautiously optimistic that Jones could be available for Sunday's game against Miami, with head coach Joe Judge indicating that Jones could be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, it was status quo for outside linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad), receiver John Ross (illness), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), none of whom were able to practice Thursday.

Harris was injured in last week's game in the first quarter. Jackson was injured in the second quarter of that same game. Smith, Gillaspia, and Toney have missed the last three games, and Ross's status for Sunday will depend on how quickly he recovers from his illness.

