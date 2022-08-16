Young New York Giants Defensive Secondary a Work in Progress

For the New York Giants' defensive secondary, the interceptions against the offense have come at a ridiculously fast and frequent pace.

That’s not necessarily good news for the offense, which has, at times, been made to look silly by its defensive counterparts, but it is good news for a Giants defense that last year managed only 15 interceptions on the season.

“Yeah, as I said, since the beginning of training camp, it has been very competitive on and off the field in the locker room,” said defensive back Julian Love with a chuckle. “Yeah, we're going to be tripping a little bit just hoping for a response, but it's just the nature of competition with them.”

While it’s no doubt frustrating for the offense, which like the defense, is trying to learn a new system before the regular season, the competition on defense is just as important.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has already expressed some uncertainty about the depth on the back end, so to see that group contribute to the turnover brigade no doubt warms his heart.

“I think we're a talented group,” Love said. “I liked what (Safety) Dane Belton had shown before he was out for a little bit. I like what (Cornerback) Zyon Gilbert has shown; he’s a sneaky athlete, so it's exciting to see him get more and more. We have a good young group; I think we have some really good players.

“You saw (Cornerback) Darren Evans, D. Evans, he had a solid game, and I want to see more from (Cornerback Cor’Dale) Flott. We've got some guys, this game and the next one, you want to see guys take the next step. This first one, coaches may feel a certain way, but I'm like, ‘it's their first game; let them ease into it.’

I’m also forgetting (Safety) Trent Thompson; he's been flashing all over the place. He's a guy who has been earning his way from the bottom of the bottom to now earning some quality reps for us. I think that's someone to keep an eye out for sure.”

Despite all the talent that Love says exists, the Giants defensive secondary struggled against the Patriots in last week’s preseason opener. Love, however, chalks it up to establishing a baseline and using it to improve.

“You want to see guys competing. You want to see guys getting after it in a game setting, so it was good,” he said.

“I think we got some good feedback on some things to improve. It’s the initial shock for many young guys on what an NFL game can be. And so now, unfortunately, we played on Thursday, now we play Sunday, it is a little extra time in-between there, so we get after it in practice. I know we're looking forward to this next preseason game.”

One thing the Giants have used as a teaching point coming out of that game is defending the back shoulder throws that the Patriots were deploying much of.

“Yeah, that was something I guess we haven’t seen as much until the game,” he said.

“So, of course, you're going to see some stuff you weren’t expecting, so now we're learning to play the back shoulder, the ball out in front because that’s the evolution of the game. That’s what these games are for. It's important that we got those in the game because now guys can build off of that, and young guys can learn how to play them.”

